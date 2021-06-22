A Blair County woman died on Sunday after she was thrown from a motorcycle that landed on top of her in Allegheny Township, Cambria County, authorities said.
Sierra K. Farabaugh, 21, of the Duncansville area, was a passenger on a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Columbia Street near Loretto when the crash happened at 11:16 p.m., Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
David K. Myers, 57, of Gallitzin, lost control of the motorcycle, which crossed into the southbound lane and off the road into tall grass that was three to four feet high, Lees said.
The motorcycle reportedly traveled about 50 yards before the pair were thrown from the bike.
Lees pronounced Farabaugh dead at the scene. An autopsy showed that she died from mechanical asphyxiation due to the weight of the motorcycle when it landed on her, he said.
Myers was taken to UPMC Altoona. His condition was not available.
Farabaugh and Myers were not wearing helmets, Lees said.
Pennsylvania State Police, Loretto volunteer firefighters and Cresson EMS were at the scene.
