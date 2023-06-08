HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – A Blair County attorney was charged with forging documents to benefit a client, state Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Thursday.
Michael B. Cohen, 39, of Hollidaysburg, was charged with two counts each of forgery and tampering and one count of obstruction of justice.
Cohen allegedly created a false custody order that prompted his client to break existing custody agreement terms by moving her child out of the county.
In December, after creating the custody order, Cohen sent his client a photo of that fraudulent order, which contained significantly different terms for custody arrangements, Henry alleged.
The child’s father contacted police when the mother did not meet a scheduled custody exchange. Cohen allegedly sent a letter to the judge admitting that the client’s actions were due to his advice base of the order he created.
“Through his actions Mr. Cohen not only violated the duty he owed his client, but also the court of law,” Henry said.
The client paid Cohen $10,000 to represent her in the custody matter, Henry said.
