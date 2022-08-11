NANTY GLO, Pa. – Blacklick Valley Elementary Center students are getting new clothing, supplies, shoes, haircuts and more thanks to an anonymous alumni donor, Superintendent William Kanich said.
More than $10,000 in goods was provided to treat the students, and it will be handed out for free during a “Back to School Blessing Bash” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the auxiliary gymnasium of the elementary building.
“Just to be able to do this and start off the year and give families something special is just phenomenal,” Kanich said.
Supporting the children this way was the dream of a community member who also asked to remain anonymous, and the dream was fulfilled by the alumni.
In addition to the free backpacks and other goods, First Baptist Church of Nanty Glo will be there to provide food and refreshments.
Amy Kanich, the superintendent’s wife, has helped organize the event and said community members from all over have sought her out to lend a hand and donated more items.
Her husband said that it “speaks volumes about the community we live in” that they were so willing to provide for the students.
“It just goes to show that people want to be part of something good,” Amy Kanich added.
The couple both noted a driving force behind this was recognizing that back-to-school shopping isn’t easy for all families. Plus, the stress of the current economic climate and inflation doesn’t make it better, William Kanich said.
He provided the example of one parent who said there’s no extra money available in their paycheck, and this year they broke down in tears thinking about back-to-school shopping.
Roughly 60% of the families with students at the elementary are disadvantaged, William Kanich estimated.
“This is what I hope: that they come in there and get a drip of hope in their lives and realize that there’s people watching out for them,” Amy Kanich said.
She wanted to help out because of her Christian faith.
Amy Kanich said she’s called to love others, reach out and make life easier for them.
“You hear about all the bad things that’s going on, but this is a positive,” her husband said. “Almost a ray of light.”
No income guidelines will be asked for during the event, although parents and students should attend together.
If anyone would like to help, they should contact the school district at 814-749-9211.
