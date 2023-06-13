BELSANO, Pa. – As Cambria County officials stood with shovels Monday on Red Mill Road, they weren’t just kicking off construction for a new Blacklick Township bridge, they were celebrating the end in sight for a multi- million dollar county bridge repair effort.
Once the Red Mill Bridge is replaced this fall, it will be the 10th and final “structurally deficient” county span to be reworked or replaced over the past five years, Cambria County commissioners said.
“Most of our bridges are in rural areas and sometimes these areas are forgotten,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky. “We did not want to forget our rural communities, and I think this project shows that.”
Red Mill Bridge has been closed to traffic since 2009 and was demolished in 2021 after a PennDOT inspection showed a collapse was imminent.
Through the state-approved Act 89, Cambria County officials were able to impose a $5 annual registration fee on vehicles for bridge work and, separately, received $2 million in state aid.
Chernisky said the program, which enabled the county to count on a continued bridge repair revenue stream, the county to upgrade spans from Scalp Level to Patton and also see 12 municipal bridges get repaired.
It has been a long time coming for the Red Mill Bridge, a 120-year-old steel truss that traveled over the north branch of Blacklick Creek.
Blacklick Township Chairman Rich Miller said approximately 20 property owners live along Red Mill Road – many of them forced to take an 11-mile detour due to the bridge closure.
“And because the road was considered closed, we weren’t able to continue upgrades on it,” Miller said, referring to the roadway’s poor shape.
That will change soon, he said.
That won’t be the only difference, Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said.
The new pre-cast concrete bridge will be wider than its predecessor, enabling even wide-bodied farm equipment to cross, he said.
Hunt and Chernisky said they collaborated with the county Farm Bureau to ensure farmers’ concerns were addressed during the planning stages.
The reopening will also be a benefit for area hikers and bikers. Red Mill Road is a Ghost Town Trail access point, and for years, the closure has forced users to access the path from the neighboring Indiana County side of the road.
Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Director Cliff Kitner said plans are in the works to expand a trail parking area and incorporate old cut stone from the original bridge into its layout.
Chernisky said work on the new bridge is expected to be complete in October.
Charles J. Merlo Inc., of Mineral Point, was awarded the $1.69 million project in May.
Blair County-based Keller Engineering is overseeing the project.
