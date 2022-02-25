JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A conversation with her grandmother served as inspiration for Laurel Bean's winning essay in The Tribune-Democrat's Black History Month contest.
The Windber Area High School freshman writes that her grandmother told her culture is like a quilt and to create a good quilt you need to bring together a variety of pieces.
"These different pieces are then sewn together with the same thread that holds them all together," Bean wrote. "Similarly, our society is made up of many unique individuals. We are all different, but when we come together, we create a beautiful and unique culture, much like a quilt."
A panel of judges chose Bean's essay as the winner from more than 60 submissions. The essay contest was open to students in grades 9 through 12.
"I took a lot of inspiration from what my grandmother said and that's where my ideas came from," Bean said. "What she said really resonated with me and stuck with me."
Students were asked to submit an essay that answered this question: "What does an inclusive culture look like to you, and how can you positively influence that vision for others?"
"I had an idea on what I wanted to speak about," Bean said, "but I didn't have a thesis to go off of and that conversation helped me figure it out."
A poster contest was offered for pupils in kindergarten through fourth grade who were asked to depict a Black history moment. Students in grades five through eight were asked to depict a Black history event or leader from the past 20 years. Short films also were accepted.
This year, 225 posters were received along with six multimedia presentations.
'Critical thinking'
Alexis Fisher spearheaded the contest in honor of her late brother, Tribune-Democrat reporter Ron Fisher, who died in December 2019.
Through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund was established to create opportunities for local students to learn and experience African American history.
The number of posters submitted doubled from 2021 to 2022.
"I think it's great to see more participating this year, and we also saw people from other areas participating and that's great and means word is spreading," Fisher said. "We got a lot of great quality work."
Bean said it felt "pretty good" to be chosen winner.
"I wanted to enter so I could speak out on the topic," she said. "I think this is something really important right now in the world and it needs to be talked about."
Fisher agreed.
"I really enjoyed reading these essays and hearing their perspective on what inclusive culture is," she said. "There were a lot of essays that took to it a personal level and they talk about their experiences, how it's affected them and how they would impact others for a positive change, so there was a lot of critical thinking happening."
'See the different cultures'
Fisher said middle school students were asked to depict modern themes.
"This allowed them to talk about people they've seen and events they lived through and are familiar with," she said. "They were able to talk through their interpretation."
Fisher said elementary posters "showed personalities and were all distinctly different. For them it was an opportunity to show what they've learned and put on paper."
Gio Chaney, a first-grade pupil at Greater Johnstown Elementary School, won first place in the elementary category.
His poster depicted Rosa Parks with the message: "Rosa Parks sat so I can, too!"
"It's pretty awesome I won," Chaney said. "My mom thought it was a good idea."
Richard Chaney, Gio's father, said it's an honor for his son to be recognized with the win and he's proud of his accomplishment.
"Gio loves learning," he said. "We're trying to expand his mind as much as possible and look at things in a different light. He's the future, so we want to make sure that he's growing up with variety to see the different cultures so he can be a well-rounded person."
'For our community'
Aubreyonna Nash, a seventh-grader at Greater Johnstown Middle School, was named winner in the middle school contest.
Her poster featured poet and activist Amanda Gorman and quotes from her poem "The Hill We Climb."
"In English class, we watched a video on Amanda Gorman and that gave me an idea to do a poster on her," Nash said. "I thought she'd be a good person to capture because of what's she doing in the world. I chose the quote because it's one of her most famous and recent quotes, and as an African American there are many hills in life that you climb with racism and inequality."
Nash said being selected as winner is exciting.
"I think this contest is a really good thing, and I feel that celebrating Black history is really important for our community," she said. "We need to learn about Black history and know the people who are important to that history."
Fisher said choosing the winners was difficult because there were many exceptional entries at all levels.
"For the essays, we're looking to see if they addressed the questions, did they talk about the impact and influence they can make, did they show critical thinking and was there good grammar," she said. "For the posters, we looked to see if it addressed the question and we also looked at the quality."
Fisher said each of the judges worked independently providing picks that she compared and tallied.
"We went with a consensus to pick the winners," she said.
'Acknowledging their work'
To recognize the work by the students, a student art exhibit will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at in the Black Box Theater at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
"I want to shine a light on our students because I was impressed with the artistic ability they had and want to thank them by acknowledging their work," said Mercedes Barnette, event organizer.
Contest essays, posters and short films will be on display.
Contest winners will be announced and presented with plaques. Cash prizes were mailed to winners.
The event will feature music from DJ Moe Be of 102 JAMZ and North and South American Alliance (NASAA) from Sheridan, Wyoming, playing the djembe drums.
Also on hand will be photographer Jackie Gunby, organizer of My Black is Beautiful, who will be taking photos throughout the event.
"I'm hoping this gives other kids in the community inspiration to be a part of this as well," Barnette said.
Light refreshments will be served.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children.
Through the contest, Fisher said she hopes students learned that their voices matter.
"That's the key that I'm trying to get out there," she said. "We want to hear their opinions because they matter and should to be heard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.