'Banished from Johnstown' presentation

Who: author Cody McDevitt

What: two discussions about his book “Banished from Johnstown” and the Rosedale incident

Where: Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave.

When: Monday, Feb. 13 (1 p.m. for students and faculty, 7 p.m. for the general public)

Notes: Admission is free.