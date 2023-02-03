JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For a long time, the Rosedale incident of 1923 was a scar from Johnstown’s past that was not often discussed publicly or in local classrooms.
That has changed in recent years.
In 2020, author Cody McDevitt released “Banished from Johnstown,” a book about the series of events that started when a young Black man fatally shot four police officers in the Rosedale neighborhood.
The tragedy led to Mayor Joseph Cauffiel issuing an edict – “I want every Negro who has lived here less than seven years to pack up his belongings and get out” – in an era when racism was rife in the community and the Ku Klux Klan was a prominent force.
Cauffiel’s order, which also called for banning Black and Mexican laborers from coming to the city, drew national attention. Although it never went into legal effect, an estimated 500 Black residents left town.
But as time went on, the memories of the Rosedale incident faded.
“I think a lot of Black people didn’t want to talk about it, and I think a lot of them were intimidated into silence,” McDevitt said. “I think a lot of white people didn’t think it was that big of a deal, probably.”
The past few years, though, have included presentations, discussions during Black History Month, classroom lectures and efforts to commemorate the historical significance of the incident that occurred 100 years ago this August and September.
Karlice Makuchan, chairwoman of the NAACP Johnstown Chapter’s Black History Committee, referred to Rosedale as a “really important” aspect of the city’s history that has been “neglected.”
“What I would think is, it’s not really something that people would be proud of – to know that, all right, the mayor of our town did this real discriminatory thing,” Makuchan said.
“It’s not an event that you’d be proud of to share with your family. I think that that’s probably a pretty big reason why it wasn’t shared.”
‘Knowledge gets erased’
McDevitt’s book is now in schools across the region and “will be around forever” as “a lasting reminder” of the Rosedale incident, according to Barbara Zaborowski, dean for learning resources at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Greater Johnstown School District, for example, now teaches about Rosedale, using copies of “Banished from Johnstown” – provided by the NAACP – as the text.
Chris Bills, an American history teacher at the school, did not know about the events until a few weeks ago.
“This is the first year that I’ve been teaching it,” Bills said. “Just like the students, I’m learning along with them about the events that occurred. It’s been very enjoyable, very satisfying to learn along with them about something that happened where we go to school, where I work, and where I teach. I had no idea.”
Bills said his students and many faculty members were also unaware of the incident that occurred in their town.
“The erasing of this incident was pretty successful,” Bills said.
Bills said it is “dangerous and wrong to try to erase history, even if it’s bad history.”
“I just feel that knowledge gets erased, along with the event itself, and then you don’t learn from it to try to improve things or to try to do better in the future,” he said. “It seems like that’s what happened. That was one of the first points I tried to make (to students).”
‘Educational purposes’
Several activities are taking place during this centennial year.
The NAACP has been hosting an online book discussion about “Banished from Johnstown,” with the final installment scheduled to occur on Wednesday.
On Feb. 13, McDevitt will give two presentations at Greater Johnstown High School – at 1 p.m. for students and faculty and at 7 p.m. for the general public.
Formal ceremonies are also being planned for later in the year.
Laurel Highlands Historical Village representatives want to install a sign by summer with information about Rosedale at the Honan Avenue Community Hiking and Biking Trail, which passes near where the neighborhood once stood.
“What we’re trying to do – basically for the benefit of everybody, for educational purposes – is (create) a reminder in the future of what Johnstown was, what transpired in the 1900s,” Ron Shawley, a LHHV member, said. “Was there a big racial problem? Yeah, there was, so we want to educate people.”
An official Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker has also been acquired. McDevitt hopes for it to be installed around the time of the 100th anniversary.
The marker will read: “Rosedale Banishment, Johnstown, Cambria County.
“In 1923 Johnstown mayor Joseph Cauffiel banished 2,000 African Americans and Mexicans who had lived in the city for less than seven years after a Black man killed four police officers. They were forced out at gunpoint and threat of imprisonment. It became an international scandal, forcing Gov. Gifford Pinchot to launch an investigation. The event was part of similar deportations occurring in other cities during the Great Migration period.”
