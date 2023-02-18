Editor’s note: The following are the essays submitted for The Tribune-Democrat’s Black History Month contest. All essays and posters can be viewed online at www.tribdem.com.
According to Malcolm X, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s words should be shown in different places, including school.
Something I can do is make a group with my friends called Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which will be beneficial because it fights for equality, giving more recognition to the subject and teaching others what is right.
SAD fights for equality.
One example is sharing experiences with people who have been discriminated against.
SAD can fight for equality by organizing a meeting with other groups.
By organizing a meeting with other groups, it allows the subject to be prominent around the school.
The different groups can work together to promote equality around school.
Overall, SAD fights by sharing experiences, organizing meetings and promoting equality.
SAD will give recognition to the subject. It raises awareness by creating petitions to end racism and teach kids rights.
These petitions can be signed for better education and awareness of discrimination. Giving recognition to the subject could change so much.
SAD can make a post on social media advertising a fundraiser to make money to donate to people who have been discriminated against.
SAD gives recognition to the subject by raising awareness, creating petitions and making posts on social media.
SAD teaches others what is right. It starts off by having lessons about it each week.
These lessons will include demonstrations of what is right and what is wrong.
This ensures that people know the correct way to act. It also makes people know that they are not alone.
SAD teaches people what is right by giving lessons, giving demonstrations and making them feel like they are not alone.
SAD can fight to end discrimination by fighting for equality, giving recognition to the subject and teaching others what is right.
Because SAD fights to end discrimination, it can impact our school and community.
I believe since SAD fights against discrimination, it will impact people’s lives and encourage them to fight, too.
Kalina Bailey
Bishop McCort
• • •
We all should promote equality
According to Frederick Douglass, an abolitionist, author, and public speaker, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
I find his words are true and refer to fighting racism. I feel we all have a responsibility to promote equality.
I propose a club to discuss racism and find ways to eradicate it.
I call it Voice Your Views (VYV).
VYV is a club for students who wish to talk with their peers about social inequities and other discriminatory issues.
Some students are not comfortable talking about these problems with adults, but they may be open to discussing with students with whom they interact everyday.
VYV will be an open forum for students to air their grievances, present ideas for change and promote their ideas throughout the school and our community.
The Voice Your Views Club would be open to any student regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, age, disability or socioeconomic class.
My hope is to have as many students as possible to represent all the differences among us.
Our club would have organizational subcommittees that handle peer discussions, peer counseling, political outreach, and social media outreach.
We could bring in keynote speakers who would focus on promoting diversity and how to empower each other to affect change.
Our club could also organize an annual retreat for racial equality.
The retreat would focus on recognizing racism, community-building and constructing a supportive network for all students within our school.
I believe the first step in fighting racism is to talk about it and listen to others’ ideas for change. We hope for students to come in on their own and express their feelings.
Our club will offer a comfortable environment and let them talk to us for as long as they want.
We will not question anything they say to us either because we do not want to offend them any more already.
Nor will we try to dig deeper into any touchy subject that may be mentioned.
We will not limit their time with us. They can stay or leave whenever they want. In the end, all that we want to do is settle this over discussion.
The next step is to discuss ways in which we believe the walls around us can be broken down in order to give everyone equal opportunities.
What I mean by that is we are open to any suggestions.
We highly recommend suggestions to help our community as well. We do not care what the suggestions are, and we always look at them.
If we like it, then we will put it into motion. We will also see if the person who suggested it wants to help. Overall, I find that all people can have a good idea, which is why we listen.
I believe that this program will make a big difference in our school and community.
I believe that talking about and exposing racism will help us suppress it and find ways to embrace diversity.
We will let students air their grievances, look at suggestions for change and promote ideas.
My goal is for this action to help us win the fight against racism.
Cameron Smith
Bishop McCort
• • •
Social media key to unlocking change
According to Malcom X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create a program, you get action.”
This quote from Malcolm X shows how the more people know about something, the more they will care enough to make a change.
One of the best ways to make a change is through social media.
One post on social media can reach out to millions of people.
It appeals to the younger generation and can encourage other people to speak up, too.
Social media is one of the most widely used things across the world today.
Almost 75% of Americans use social media and almost 60% of people worldwide use social media.
Just think of how easy it is to reach out to people and spread a positive message of fighting against racism.
Between Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, positive messages could be spread everywhere.
There is no better tool than social media we could possibly have to spread a message. With social media, the sky’s the limit to how much people can learn how to fight racism.
Next, almost 70% of teenagers in America have at least one social media app. In just a couple of years, these kids will be adults and be the future of our nation.
With this amount of young people on social media, we need to spread awareness toward racism.
The best thing we could do for our younger generation is spread a good message. The younger generation is going to be the root of where change starts.
In addition, change will not happen with one person. It will happen when people unite together.
For example, when posting something on social media, my goal is to encourage other people to do the same and speak up. Then, hopefully, those people will do the same thing for others.
The more people spreading the message to fight against racism, the more change that will actually happen.
One post on social media can be available to millions of people. It appeals to the youth and can influence other people to help them speak up, too.
If people continue to use social media in a good way change is bound to happen.
Social media will be the key to unlocking change in our world.
Erik Radkowski
Bishop McCort
• • •
Schools should follow Malcolm X’s words
According to Malcolm X, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
I believe that people should follow the wisdom words of Malcolm X, especially schools.
Something that I could do to fight racism is spread awareness around my school.
Three simple things that I believe I can do to spread awareness are to make posters for kids to see, talk at assemblies and other activities to get kids to recognize racism and start a club for kids to fight against racism.
I would get a group of kids together to make posters in the art room. Later on, when kids see these posters on the wall, they will start to recognize racism.
I believe that if kids see these posters that they will be inspired and want to help stop racism.
Although many people won’t notice the posters at first, the people that do will make a difference.
Eventually, the words against racism will spread. This is a fun way for kids to learn what is happening and help go against racism.
All in all, I think that making posters for all to see is a great way for people to recognize racism.
There will be people talking at assemblies and other activities. As a result of kids and adults hearing people talk about racism, they understand the situations better and what can happen.
When people start to listen to the problems, they will be inspired to help. More importantly, people will spread the word about the speeches that are given.
Therefore, more people will learn about the facts of racism.
As a result, talking at assemblies and other activities will make a difference on how people react to racism.
I will create a club for students to talk and learn about racism.
For example, there will be activities, meetings and fun things for kids to do to recognize racism.
Without question, people will start to change the way they act and think to resolve racism.
I believe that starting a club is a great way for kids to feel comfortable to stand up for what they believe about racism.
I think that it will make people more confident to spread awareness around schools and other places.
In other words, this club is a great way for people to feel safe when talking about racism.
By making posters, talking at assemblies and making a club, we can become better at fighting racism.
These three simple things can make a big difference in the world, especially around schools.
By following the wisdom words of Malcolm X, we can make the school area a better and safer place.
Sadie Instone
Bishop McCort
• • •
Club would stand up against racism
At a 2010 rally in Washington, D.C., Harry Belafonte said, “Although slavery may have been abolished, the crippling poison of racism still persists, and the struggle still continues.”
Belafonte’s words of wisdom are still relevant 13 years later, especially in schools where students are learning how much what they say can hurt one another.
Although my school does a fantastic job of preventing racism, I know many schools may not.
The step that I can take to help stop racism in schools is to create a program called STAR, which stands for “stand tall against racism,” and have it implemented in all schools across Pennsylvania.
STAR would have a website with anti-racism resources, speakers that go to schools, and opportunities for students to be active in raising awareness in their communities.
STAR would create a website with a variety of tools for learning about and reporting racism.
For instance, one tool would be an anonymous reporting form to report racism within the school.
Another tool would be free anti-racism coloring pages that can be printed out and colored.
Anti-racism videos and articles would also be available.
Overall, STAR would help students learn about and prevent racism.
Another resource STAR would have is a community of speakers.
Schools would hire a volunteer speaker from their area on the STAR website, and the speaker would come to the school.
Speakers would talk at assemblies about various topics ranging from activism to cultural appropriation.
In addition, speakers would come from many different backgrounds.
STAR’s volunteer speakers would be a valuable and engaging way to teach students about racism.
STAR would provide opportunities for students to raise awareness against racism.
One way would be by providing opportunities for high school students to go to protests and activism events.
A second approach would be to hold semi-annual community markets, where everyone can sell their wares and the proceeds would be donated to anti-racism organizations.
An additional way would be by showing movies at schools about racism.
Overall, students would be able to raise awareness in many ways, along with being able to raise money in the process.
STAR would be a valuable resource to schools and communities everywhere.
STAR would have a website to teach about racism and report racist comments and actions.
STAR would also have speakers that go into schools, and ways for students to raise community awareness.
If we had listened to Belafonte’s words sooner, then his words would not still be relevant these 13 years later.
Jessica McGuire
Bishop McCort
• • •
People should live by King’s speech
Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. proclaimed, “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ ”
King’s “I Have a Dream” speech is one that people should live by, especially in schools because that is where students start to learn about fighting against racism.
My school does a marvelous job on teaching us equality and how to fight against racism, but I think that we can take it a step further to ending racism in our community by having an after-school program with a large group of students to meet to talk about equality and racism, to post on our school’s social media about fighting against racism and equality, and to host assemblies to speak on racism and equality.
Our school should start an after-school program so students can learn about fighting against racism and equality.
The school would have this club open to students after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The students would talk about how we as a school can do a better job at fighting against racism and spreading equality.
It is integral that students are aware of how to fight against racism.
It is also important for students to understand equality.
If our students do not know the importance of equality or how to fight against racism, then we cannot say as a school that “we have equality.”
We should start posting on our school’s social media accounts about equality and fighting against racism. Students today are always on social media.
Our school’s social media accounts need to start including information on how to fight against racism.
That way our school can connect with students not only from our school, but students from other schools as well on how to fight against racism.
Our school should host assemblies and speak on how to fight against racism and how we can have equality in our school.
Our school can bring in a guest speaker to speak about how to fight against racism.
The speaker will tell everyone how to have equality and how to fight against racism.
By having a speaker come to our school and having them talk about how to fight against racism, I believe that they will really connect with our students and staff.
That way every single person in our school will know how to fight against racism.
By having after-school programs, posting on our school’s social media accounts and having assemblies, I truly believe that this will help raise awareness for the battle against racism.
If our school puts time and effort into the fight against racism, we can follow the words that King stated 60 years ago.
Owen McMullen
Bishop McCort
• • •
COVRA helps schools battle racism
According to minister and civil rights leader Malcolm X, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when they create a program, you get action.”
These very important words from Malcolm X should be followed by everyone in their community because communities are where people live, learn with others and grow their beliefs. To help fight the racism going on in my community, I created a club called Community Over Violent Racism Acts (COVRA).
COVRA is designed to help schools and surrounding communities by bringing battling racism to the forefront as COVRA holds monthly school assemblies to discuss ways to combat racism, places anti-discrimination banners throughout schools and the surrounding community, and holds festivals with all proceeds going toward the fight against racism.
In order to fight racism in my school and surrounding communities, COVRA will hold monthly assemblies in school to discuss ways to combat racism.
At these assemblies, there will be many things to help students realize the effects of racism and how they can help.
COVRA will be able to bring in people to talk about their experiences with racism and how to help fight it.
Students will also be able to submit an application to speak at the assemblies about their experiences either in their life, their friend or a loved one’s.
With these assemblies, COVRA will help students to better understand racism, feel the need to report it and have a voice in their school.
Additionally, another way COVRA will help battle racism is by placing anti-discrimination banners around the school and surrounding communities.
These banners will be made by members of COVRA or by students who want to show their support for the fight against racism.
These banners will contain messages about stopping racism, how to prevent it and places where it can be reported.
The banners will be hung in the hallways of the school, in classrooms and in bathrooms.
They will also be posted throughout the community in businesses, on billboards and around town. All in all, these banners will help people realize how big racism actually is, how to prevent it and what they can do to help.
The last way COVRA will continue the fight against racism is by holding festivals with all proceeds going toward the fight against racism.
These festivals will have volunteers making food, hosting games and running rides.
Anti-discrimination banners will be hung at the festival, along with people who will speak about their experiences of racism to bring attention to it.
The festivals will be held once a month in the months of May through September. All of the money collected from the festivals will go toward the community and helping to end racism.
Ultimately, the festivals will help raise money and teach people about racism.
By creating the club COVRA, Malcolm X’s words of wisdom will be followed, and our school and surrounding communities can better their fight against discrimination.
COVRA will join the battle by holding monthly school assemblies to discuss ways to combat racism, placing anti-discrimination banners throughout schools and the surrounding community and hosting festivals with all proceeds going toward the fight against racism.
Lane Fordyce
Bishop McCort
• • •
Awareness, education to stop racism
Toni Morrison once said, “There is no such thing as race. None. There is just a human race – scientifically, anthropologically.”
I do not understand why so many people of all races are biased against other people because of that person’s race.
The human race needs to get rid of this awful thing, and I believe that I can take a few steps to help.
I can raise awareness, educate others about how racism affects lives, and I also want to start groups to support the anti-racism movement and to aid those who have been affected by this terrible foe.
The first step I can take is to help raise awareness. How are people supposed to fight for a cause that they do not know exists?
I am decent at public speaking and I believe that I could start with that.
Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world through speaking, so why can’t I?
Social media is also another great resource. I can post art, photos, quotes and so many other things to bring eyes to the cause.
The next thing that I want to do is educate others about racism, its effects and how terrible it truly is for our society.
No one can fight against a foe that they do not know about.
I want to show people how badly others can be hurt by the effects of racism.
It can change lives for the worse, and unfortunately not everyone knows that.
I can use classrooms, websites, socials and many other resources to educate others about how awful this beast really is.
The last step I would like to take is to start small groups all over the country, if not the world, to help aid the anti-racist movement.
These groups can help others and set a good example. They also can aid in fundraisers, education and raising awareness to the public.
They can protest racism everywhere, and they will not stop until it has been abolished.
Racism is a worldwide issue that has troubled society for as long as it has existed. It is not enough to try, but to do. Racism must be stopped. The human race must stop it.
By raising awareness, educating others and starting groups all for the benefit of anti-racism, we can soon defeat this awful foe.
Arabella Renna
Bishop McCort
• • •
Schools should provide secure environment
Thurgood Marshall, a Civil Rights lawyer, once stated, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”
These wise words spoken encourage the importance of moving forward in solving injustices, which will work to produce equality in the future.
Since living in a predominantly white country, it is easy for students of color to feel targeted for discrimination.
Therefore, one step schools can take to decrease this world problem is advocating to end segregation through district boundaries.
This enforcement will reduce biased selection of admissions, enforce inclusive dress codes and hair policies, and add curriculums focusing on a diverse range of ethnicities, cultures, and races.
Schools can give opportunities to all types of students by creating trustworthy admissions. Many students of color who live in mostly white or wealthy neighborhoods may feel underrepresented as their rejections to education are based on outdated social standards.
By schools admitting a variety of ethnicities, students can collaborate with classmates and teachers of different backgrounds and gain perspectives from their differences. This can also help students feel a stronger sense of community as they are equally represented to students of the majority.
Incorporating fair admissions processes creates an even playing field for everyone and could even teach students to work hard for their success.
Creating a trustworthy admissions procedure for all schools will allow students to connect with different backgrounds, influence equality and create fair opportunities.
Another factor to eliminate racial segregation in schools is enforcing inclusive dress codes and hair policies.
In today’s world, many students are exposed to ridicule and profiling.
School should be a place where students are allowed to express their individuality and in ways they feel comfortable.
If students are able to have an environment in which they can do so, it is conducive to their creativity. It will keep students from being singled out and punished for portraying their heritage.
Students should not be diminished for the clothing they wear, but rather celebrated for sharing their traditions.
Finally, schools can bring awareness to students’ individual histories by incorporating curriculums focusing on a diverse range of ethnicities, cultures and races in classrooms.
Teaching students that the world has been benefited and impacted by leaders of all backgrounds is crucial, as it shows anybody from anywhere can achieve change.
Advanced subjects also showcase figures in history that are often swept under the rug and bring awareness to events that have influenced how we live today.
Students can feel inspired and impacted by stories representing hardships and carry on the motion to fight against those misfortunes.
It can even be inferred that students will use these stories to continue the fight of eliminating hatred for future generations.
A diverse curriculum will personally affect students to make a world historians fought for.
Ultimately, every school should provide an equal and secure environment. I believe schools can take a step toward that mission by reducing biased selection of admissions, enforcing inclusive dress codes and hair policies, and adding curriculums focusing on a diverse range of ethnicities, cultures and races.
Through these steps, we can make a world that would make figures like Thurgood Marshall proud.
Circe Myers
Bishop McCort
• • •
Discrimination in sports needs addressed
Lou Gehrig once said, “There is no room in baseball for discrimination. It is our national pastime and a game for all.”
This quote is relevant to not just baseball, but all sports today.
There are so many examples of discrimination in high school, college and even professional level sports, some of which include racism and sexism just to name a few.
This needs to be changed for many reasons.
A few ways to combat discrimination in sports are to give boys and girls equal opportunities, set up camps in underprivileged areas and have positive role models in the media.
The first way to combat discrimination is to allow boys and girls to have the same opportunities.
There are too many sports teams that allow the men’s teams’ budget to trump the women’s.
Just one example is how some boys’ teams can purchase new uniforms and equipment every year and many girls’ teams wear the same old uniforms every year.
To wrap it up, girls’ sports need to be given the same time of day as boys’ sports.
Another way to combat discrimination is to set up camps in underprivileged areas.
Many children miss out on the chance to play a sport they love.
By setting up these camps, kids can have a safe space to play in their neighborhood.
They will learn how to safely play sports that otherwise they could have never had the hope to play.
To reiterate, setting up the camps would allow many kids’ dreams of playing sports to come true.
The last way to combat discrimination is to have positive role models in the media.
Many kids do not have anyone to look up to and admire in their favorite sport.
By not having the same old athletes always in the spotlight like Tom Brady and Connor McDavid, children will have different people to look up to.
To finish, the role models in the media have to be constantly changing.
To conclude, discrimination in sports needs to be addressed.
There has to be changes made to allow kids to have the same chances.
All children deserve the same opportunities no matter what their gender, race or sexuality is.
By using my suggestions along with others, we can help to eliminate discrimination and allow kids to have fun in the sports they love.
Hannah Jacob
Bishop McCort
• • •
Paving the way for better community
According to Fredrick Douglass, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
This means that there cannot be progress without the bad.
These situations should not happen though, and there is no excuse for it.
Many individuals have been unappreciated and despised just for anything about them.
The steps to make a better community against discrimination is to have a rally with speakers who have been affected, make discrimination known with posters and how to deal with it, then finally, to spread awareness through social media.
I feel that a rally with speakers on discrimination who have been affected is a crucial step toward making the community a better place.
Mainly because it can bring hope to a community of people who have been affected, too.
This is a way to push individuals to know they aren’t the only ones and can be heard.
Furthermore, it will motivate others to speak up and spread awareness on this issue that is rapidly increasing.
Secondly, making posters on this issue would be good for individuals who struggle with using their voice.
It could help victims of discrimination who are too scared to speak up or scared of the criticism they might receive for it.
The posters would include the state’s discrimination hotline, a quote saying “everyone is welcome here” or “everyone belongs,” and an email/phone number to reach out to a political leader with ideas on how to lower discrimination rates.
Placing posters with information in shops or just on street corners will spread awareness on this matter.
Spreading ideas on social media is a great way to bring awareness to discrimination.
This is because some younger, middle-aged and older citizens of the community have social media, and are easily influenced by what they read.
That being said, they can spread awareness quicker by sending links to their friends on any platform.
Spreading awareness on social media can have many forms, as in art, poetry, or just a statement of fact, to get a point across on how serious it is. Social media is a good and positive way to share a common concern about discrimination that others may have and influence others to stand up for what is right.
A rally, posters and social media are all good ways to influence and bring awareness to a community about discrimination.
Discrimination should not happen regardless of gender, ethnicity, looks, skin color, or sexuality.
At the end of the day, we all have our differences, and we need to come together to appreciate everyone and who they are. In the direction of standing up for what is right, we are one step closer to paving the way for a better future, community and life ahead.
Kayleigh Stiffler
Bishop McCort
• • •
Education step in eliminating racism
According to Voices of Youth, a global community for young people, “Keep learning. Change the perspectives of the people around you one person at a time. Listen to their stories, struggles and history. Hear where you made mistakes and accept your own ignorance.”
There are many forms of discrimination in our world today, but one of the most known is racism.
Racism is something we have fought with in our society for countless years. Although we have never found a solution for racism, there are several steps we can take to help eliminate it.
One major step we can take is educating ourselves.
By educating ourselves, we may be able to connect better with one another, learn to see each other for who we are and it may help bring our communities together.
By educating ourselves, we may be able to connect better with one another.
Across our communities, especially in schools, there is a lot of racism.
Some of this consists of racist jokes, social media posts and comments made throughout the school day and on the streets.
By educating ourselves about each other’s past, we may be able to understand where one another came from. This may be able to help get rid of some of the racism among our communities.
By educating ourselves, we may be able to learn to see each other for who we are.
Many people struggle with self-esteem, which can lead to mental health issues.
By understanding our backgrounds, we can learn that no one is the same, but no race is superior to another.
This may boost people’s self-esteem and help them learn to love themselves for who they are.
It may also help teach us to support one another in our community.
Educating ourselves may help bring our communities together.
Although there is a lot of diversity throughout the city of Johnstown, some people may still feel like they do not belong.
Some of this lack of belonging is due to racism. If we educate ourselves about this problem, we may learn to understand the feelings of others.
The more we know about one another, the more we are united as a community.
Racism is a thing our world has struggled with for several years and it is finally time to put an end to it. Although there are many steps that play into the end of racism, educating ourselves can make a big change.
Therefore if everyone takes a little bit of time out of their busy lives to educate themselves, our community may be stronger and better than ever.
Haley Kesslak
Bishop McCort
• • •
Stand up for what is right, fight for change
Rosa Parks, an American Civil Rights activist, once stated, “To bring about change, you must not be afraid to take the first step. We will fail when we fail to try.”
Racism and discrimination has been in the roots of America’s past and still is present to this day.
Many things can be put into place to minimize the amount of discrimination in today’s day in life such as understanding your own privileges, educating yourself on backgrounds of different cultures, and to stand up for what is right.
Understanding your own privileges may reduce discrimination.
By understanding your own privileges, it can be a perspective shift on your life.
Knowing you can go out in public without fear of being judged by your race or culture can tremendously be an eye-opener for most.
People who face these challenges like this daily can start feeling less than others.
If you realize your privileges and understand you do not have to worry about something like this, it can help you to be a more inclusive human.
Another way to contribute to eliminating discrimination in our lives would be to educate yourself on different cultures and its background.
By doing this, people will be able to realize how crucial it is to be a more inclusive person.
It will also help people have plenty of respect for people who had to fight for rights and were brave enough to stand up for what is right.
This definitely, if done efficiently, can eliminate the amount of discrimination in today’s world.
A final step we could take to abolish discrimination could be to not stay silent and to use your voice when something is not right.
If we sit around and watch wrong things being done without saying anything, nothing will ever change. The way things have changed in the past is by heroic people to stand up for what is right and fight for change. If you want every person in this world to have equal rights, regardless of race or culture, you must not stay silent.
I believe that if you can come to understand your privileges, educate yourself on the background of different cultures, and fight for what you believe, the world can be a more inclusive place and discrimination can hopefully find a way to an end.
Halle Bair
Bishop McCort
• • •
Address racism at grassroots level
“Racism is so universal in this country, so widespread, and deep-seated, that it is invisible because it is so normal,” said
Shirley Chisholm in her book, “Unbought and Unbossed.”
Racism should be addressed at the grassroots level.
Progress has been made, but there is a lot of work to do.
We, the Generation Z’s, must inspire change by leading by example.
The young are the future leaders of tomorrow.
An innovative concept that would directly impact our school and the local community is to create a social media page embracing race and ethnicity on our Bishop McCort website.
To my knowledge, I am not aware of any other similar page on any other school website.
This social media page, “Embrace the Face of Race” could connect generations.
The webpage would provide an inspirational place where children and young adults are displaying random acts of kindness, community projects and initiatives that are breaking down the walls of racism.
The webpage would educate the general public regarding relevant information on all races. This would be a momentous implementation into our community and school.
I think it would be extremely beneficial for our students to run this social media page.
Picking the most trustworthy people, who demonstrate the act of being nonracist in the school would be best fit for the owners of the account.
Our school could have meetings about the social media page once or twice a month to keep up with the account being relevant and making sure posts go up weekly. I feel that this would cause people in the community to come together and realize that change needs to happen.
Our school needs to start the change in the community.
With having this social media page, it could go places and spread even farther than just Johnstown.
The social media page will safely help our school and community against the fight against discrimination.
Behavior and reporting cases about racism could also be included on the page. People could safely report instances of racism that they see in the school in a confidential way.
Those students that are the owners of this social media page would look over the account and the reported instances.
By creating a social media page like “Embrace the Face of Race,” our school could help the fight to end discrimination.
Embrace the Face of Race will report instances of racism in our school, educate the general public about embracing ethnicity and race, and community projects.
I believe this is a very effective way of dealing with this.
This will help the fight to make racism not normal anymore as Chisholm once said.
Cami Beppler
Bishop McCort
• • •
Create change to end discrimination
“Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In light of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Bader- Ginsberg many have revisited the topic of what can be done to combat discrimination.
Throughout history, women have been discriminated against, not only at home, but in the workplace and in politics.
Women continue to be undervalued in professional settings, making about 70 cents to every dollar a man makes in the exact same position.
We can eliminate or at the very least reduce discrimination by allowing anonymity in applications, by electing more women into positions of power and educating others on the injustices women face everyday and changing the mindset toward women.
Women are handed a disadvantage in opportunity – in applications for universities and higher education, women are stereotyped as less intelligent and oftentimes rejected.
Women are also not given the same opportunities in fields that are typically higher paying – engineering, math and science.
Furthermore women are not represented in politics as well as their male counterparts and are still seen as the cultural other.
There are currently 25 women serving in the U.S. Senate that is less than one-fourth.
Our country is 246 years old and still has not had a female president.
There are more female applicants that meet our country’s standard and go above and beyond, but they missed their opportunity to break through in politics when they were younger because of the discrimination they faced.
Our government itself is set up to fail women. Women were not recognized as citizens until the women’s suffrage movement.
The 19th amendment secures women the right to vote, and with this vote, elect leaders that will use their power to pass and make policies that protect women’s rights.
These leaders are in charge of making the policies that will protect women from violent crimes and set the standard in the treatment of women around the world.
They are also responsible for ensuring women are treated the same in the workplace and are given the same opportunities, as well as being paid the same and given the same benefits.
As a society, our mindset has to change.
Bader-Ginsburg says it best: “When I’m sometimes asked, ‘When will there be enough (women on the Supreme Court)?’ And I say, ‘When there are nine.’ People are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.”
Our mindset is shocked to hear about only women being in power, but never raises a question when men monopolize power.
We have to recondition ourselves to create real change that ends discrimination.
We can start educating the older community to recognize discrimination and tactics to stop it and raise the upcoming generations without unconscious bias toward women.
We must not forget the suffering women have endured throughout history. We cannot stop discrimination if we do not acknowledge that it is an issue.
We need to uplift the women around us, and use our voting power to elect leaders that will protect women. Our children need to grow in an environment where they are treated equally regardless of gender.
CC Saucedo
Bishop McCort
• • •
Education, awareness promotes equality
“Discrimination is a hellhound that gnaws at Negroes in every waking moment of their lives to remind them that the lie of their inferiority is accepted as truth in the society dominating them.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
Discrimination refers to the unequal treatment of individuals based on their race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, or sexual orientation.
King accurately describes the constant presence and damaging effects of discrimination in the lives of those who experience it. The impact of discrimination can be far-reaching, affecting individuals’ physical, mental and emotional well-being, as well as their opportunities for success and happiness in life.
Discrimination can take many forms, including direct acts of prejudice, such as name-calling or physical violence, and indirect acts, such as systemic bias or institutionalized discrimination.
For example, in the workplace, discrimination can take the form of unequal pay for equal work or being passed over for promotions due to personal characteristics.
Discrimination can also occur in housing, education and access to health care, affecting individuals’ ability to live a full and productive life.
The root causes of discrimination are complex and can be traced back to societal attitudes, stereotypes and biases.
You can often observe discrimination and prejudice through cultural, religious and family values.
However, education and increased awareness can play a crucial role in reducing discrimination and promoting equality.
Discrimination is a serious issue that affects people from all types of living situations.
Education, increased awareness and legal protections can help reduce discrimination and promote equality.
Chase Neumann
Bishop McCort
• • •
Everyone deserves to be who they want to be
“If they accept the Lord and have goodwill, who am I to judge them?” This quote is by Pope Francis, taken from an interview in 2013. The pope has made many other statements about his views on the subject.
Although he has never stated that same-sex marriage is allowed or recognized through the eyes of the church, he has always stood firm with the notion that discrimination against a person, regardless of their sexuality or background, is wrong. But yet, members of the Catholic Church and Christian community, including those around the world, within our country, and even within my own community, continue to spread hate toward the LGBTQ+ community, using the excuse that that “lifestyle” goes against their religious beliefs.
Sure, the argument can be made that Catholics follow God’s teachings and his words, often looking to the Bible for their answers rather than to the pope. But nowhere in the Bible does it say “strike down those who are different from you.”
In fact, Jesus taught the exact opposite.
In Matthew 7:12, Jesus states “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”
This is the Golden Rule, which Jesus stated is a summary of the 10 Commandments.
This proves that God calls us to love, not to hate, regardless of someone’s sexuality, background, or the color of their skin.
Yet, regardless of what I think or believe, people are still entitled to their own opinion.
However, there has to be a line drawn somewhere, and that line is harassment.
Harming someone with words or by physical force is never OK, and in fact, breaks the Fifth Commandment: “Thou Shall Not Kill.” This includes hurtful words, and in the eyes of the Catholic Church, breaking the commandment is a sin, regardless of the reason.
In other words, harassing a person because of their sexuality is a sin.
Although I myself am not a part of the LGBTQ+ community, I still feel that it is important to stand up for those who are.
As I previously stated, I have seen this kind of discrimination within my own community.
One of my closest friends is gay, and that person has received some negativity from a few students in my school.
There is a difference between a joke and harassment, believe me I know, but there have been a few instances that were definitely not meant to be funny.
I feel it necessary to make note that my school is not to blame, nor is the Christian faith. The fault lies within people’s own personal opinions and biases, so if change is meant to be made, then that negative mentality is what has to change.
In my final words, I again want to stress that my school, nor the Catholic Church as a whole, is to blame for people’s own negative mindset. No single person or establishment can control people’s own decisions and thoughts.
The main point is this; no one should be discriminated against, and everyone deserves to be who they want to be, and to love who they want to love.
Kira Ocheltree
Bishop McCort
• • •
Discrimination takes many forms
Discrimination. Webster dictionary says, “Discrimination is the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of ethnicity, age, sex, or disability.”
Discrimination is a huge problem in today’s society, unfortunately it is not getting better.
In order to do my part in fighting against the act of discrimination, I am going to make a club for my school.
This club is going to be called All is One. All is One will help kids come together to be one and know that we are one huge family, recognize the different types of discrimination so they know exactly when it is happening, and learn different ways to take part in the fight to stop discrimination.
In order to end discrimination not only in our school, but also in the community and world, we need to have support from each other. This club will help us do so.
By participating in different activities, fundraisers, and icebreakers, we will be able to be a whole and realize we are a family in this school to then fight discrimination. We have to start somewhere and this will do so.
As Helen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
This quote will represent this dynamic of All is One and stay with us through it all.
The next goal of All is One is to recognize the different types of discrimination.
Discrimination can be in many different forms, and it is really important for everyone, including All is One, to recognize.
These may include age discrimination, disability discrimination, sexual orientation, status as a parent, religious discrimination, and national origin.
No form of discrimination is OK, but some people don’t even realize what it is, talk about worrying about how to prevent it. This club will focus on learning about discrimination because we need to know what it is in order to begin the fight against it in our school body, community and world as a whole.
The last main topic that our club will work to do is learn and take action on different ways to fight against the negativity of discrimination in this world.
The five steps we will take are to educate, raise awareness, challenge the discrimination in our everyday lives, report discrimination, and continue to make sure the community is against discrimination to end this terrible act.
We will work very hard to do our part as we will motivate others to do theirs as well. This club will fight to make peace and produce positivity and we will ensure to make it as contagious as we can.
All is One will be a huge asset to the fight of discrimination in the community, school body and world as a whole. We will focus on coming together to be one and know that we are one huge family, recognize the different types of discrimination so we know exactly when it is happening, and learn different ways to take part in the fight to end discrimination.
We will work hard to make our mark in this journey. And as Walt Disney once said, “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”
Jordyn Fouse
Bishop McCort
• • •
Breaking habits makes a lasting impact
It is written in Proverbs 22:2, “The rich and the poor have a common bond, The Lord is the maker of them all.”
Many times a day, I find myself silently judging others without even realizing it. As I go about my days, I find myself making assumptions about others simply based on the way they dress, the way that they speak, their mannerisms, or just the way they look in general.
This is something that everyone is guilty of, as it is a result of our human nature.
A step that I could take that could positively affect my community to try to counteract discrimination could be an outreach program for high schoolers in my community. This outreach program would work toward making others in our community feel safe and loved, setting goals and weekly habits for ourselves, and making others in the community aware of this continuous chain of discrimination.
The first important step that the outreach program would take would be to make sure that the people in our community feel safe and loved.
Romans 12:10 says, “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.”
We could do small things like write anonymous notes for strangers and leave them on their cars. We could also have people go out and sit with those who do not have anyone, whether that be someone without a home or even just someone without a friend.
Communicating to the people in our community that we are a safe place for anyone to come to for anything is the first step we should take to combat discrimination.
Secondly, before thinking about the actions that we as a community need to take, we must first change the way we think. Habits are the primary source of the way we think.
It is written in Ephesians 4:24, “and put on the new man, who in the likeness of God has been created in righteousness and holiness of truth.”
To love others as ourselves, Paul tells us that we must put our former selves in the past and make ourselves new through Christ.
Setting weekly goals on how we as individuals can improve ourselves, such as pushing ourselves to play the devil’s advocate (when we start to feel ourselves wanting to judge someone, think about what may be occurring in their life), or even something as simple as prioritizing others above ourselves in our daily environments. Breaking small habits can lead to lasting impacts.
Lastly, making others in our community aware of our goals as an outreach program will hold us accountable and ensure that our words follow through with our actions.
Proverbs 27:17 says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”
Working together and making sure that we are pushing each other to our full potential will make our fight against discrimination so much more impactful.
Discrimination is something that even the strongest people are tempted to partake in, sometimes without even realizing it. Although, we as a community can take steps, no matter how small, to make a lasting impact of love on this world.
John 15:12 says it best, “This is my commandment: love each other just as I have loved you.”
Jillian Ritenour
Bishop Mccort
• • •
Society’s mindset needs to be changed
American writer Audre Lorde says, “It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept and celebrate those differences.”
These are wise words that I believe everyone should live by.
Discrimination is a major problem we face in our world. adly, discrimination did not just start recently, and can be even seen in the earliest civilizations.
Whether it is your sexuality, race, religion, sex, or a disability, people always find a way to discriminate.
Let us unite as one community and conquer discrimination as a whole, so that our world will be a welcoming society for all.
To resolve this, I believe we can start a club called “Resolving All Discrimination (RAD).
I think RAD should be made because it will help to spread kindness toward others, to change our society’s mindset, and create an equal environment that everyone is welcomed in.
We should be spreading kindness to one another every day.
According to the Oxford Dictionary, kindness is defined as the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate.
We can live by this definition by being friendly to enemies, being generous toward others, and being considerate toward opponents, regardless of the way people look and what they believe in.
We were all equally created by God and He wants us to equally love each other.
John 15:12 says, “This is my commandment: love one another as I love you.”
That is one of my favorite Bible verses, because it states the fact that we should love one another no matter what.
Kindness is something that does not come easy for most people, but everyone should try to be kind.
We need to change our society’s mindset. Our society has many derogatory thoughts on people within our communities.
It seems as though everyone is judged and can not be themselves around anyone nowadays.
This is something that absolutely needs to be changed, and I believe we can do it together.
Numbers 33:56 says, “and I will treat you as I had intended to treat them.”
Treat others with not only kindness, but respect. Growing up, I have always heard the saying, Treat others the way that you want to be treated.
I find this a great moral and it needs to be repeated constantly within our society’s mind if we want to put an end to discrimination.
This club will create an equal environment for everyone. Individuals will feel more comfortable and safe within their communities when sharing their beliefs and expressing themselves. This will encourage humanity to be open to one another and live stress-free in an accepting society. Every person, regardless of sexuality, age and/or race, should be treated equally and respected.
I believe that discrimination is a serious issue that needs to be resolved. Let us unite together and conquer discrimination as a whole.
So, join the RAD club and spread kindness toward others, change our society’s mindset and create an equal environment that everyone is welcomed into.
Furthermore, let’s create this new accepting society and have more hope, equality, humanity, pride, acceptance, and certainly, more love.
Amanda Kasisky
Bishop Mccort
• • •
Together let’s conquer discrimination
“What is discrimination?”
That is the question that needs to be answered first before we can combat it.
Now, discrimination is defined as the unfair treatment of people and groups based on characteristics such as race, gender, or age, according to the Oxford Dictionary.
Through this definition, we can infer that discrimination is the treatment of others based on attributes that they have no control over.
We can now try to battle against discrimination by raising awareness, educate people about discrimination, and set up groups that can attempt to combat discrimination.
We as a society need to raise awareness that discrimination exists.
We could start by examining our neighborhood. Then, we could slowly eliminate discrimination qualities in our local neighborhoods.
This would spread throughout our diverse community.
If it is done enough, then we might be able to stop discrimination in the area right there.
We would need to educate people about discrimination in our community. We could set up informative commercials on television. We also could put ads on local websites and in the newspaper. This would get the word out about our message to stop discrimination in our area.
We could show people how to analyze their actions as prejudice.
We could put into action groups to try to stop discrimination. We could try to set up groups for children to try to help prevent prejudice bias that people may have.
We might want to set up groups for adults who could go out and attempt to make the community more tolerable. The groups could try to show how living in harmony and without discrimination allows for a better and happier life. This would be another way to put a stop to discrimination.
We have addressed the ways that we could prevent discrimination, which were by raising awareness, educating people about discrimination, and setting up groups that can attempt to combat discrimination.
We need to raise awareness that discrimination happens, so that we can identify the problem.
We would need to educate people about discrimination in our community, so that we could brainstorm solutions.
We could startup groups to try to stop discrimination after we pick out a solution that works. Now, I propose that we do this simple three step answer to prevent discrimination.
Zachary Jastrzab
Bishop McCort
• • •
Social media can help fight racism
As former President Barack Obama once said, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we see.”
Obama’s wise words are ones that must be heard because we are the future, and we must create change.
If we want our world to be better, we need to change racism and create more love in the world.
Social media can help us fight racism by reporting any racist posts, interacting with posts that battle anti-discrimination to make them more popular, and posting about racism to spread awareness to the cause.
Social media plays a huge role in young people’s lives, and we are on it for a considerable part of the day and constantly see posts about whats going on in the world.
We can use social media as a help to fight racism by reporting the posts that is influencing racism or anything negative toward a race that could be deemed racist.
Since young people are learning a great deal on social media, blasting them with how to be better people by fighting racism can create more love. As a result, by reporting racism on social media the world will become a better place, and the amounts of racism will reduce heavily.
To create change, we need to use social media as a positive to bring more awareness to battling racism.
A way that we can do this would be interacting with any posts that we see about decreasing racism.
By interacting with these posts, we make these posts more popular, therefore on the social media platform, we see the post on will put it on more people’s pages to get more attention.
Since the post gets more attention, the app puts it on other people’s pages so that it will continue to get more views, which will cause more likes.
This will cause it to be seen by a lot more people rather than if we were to just skip over the post.
By using social media to promote posts that fight against racism, we can help bring attention to it.
The last thing that we need to do in order to create change and dwindle the amounts of racism using social media is to post and spread awareness to the cause.
That one post that we make about anti-discrimination could influence more people to think about, and post about the problem of racism.
Therefore, it could end up being a chain where they would influence more, and more people.
By doing this, we could be the start of influencing a big change in our town or even the world.
All in all, this would help reduce a big problem in the world, and the amounts of racism will drop tremendously.
By using social media to change the amounts of racism, we will be following Obama’s wise words, and creating a change in the world.
Social media can help us fight racism by reporting any racist posts, interacting with posts that battle anti-discrimination to make them more popular, and posting about racism to spread awareness to the cause.
Jax Forrest
Bishop Mccort
• • •
Education one simple step in the fight
Discrimination isn’t just a word, but an action that can affect one’s daily life.
People discriminate for several reasons, but none of these reasons can be justified.
I believe that through education, learning, understanding, and stopping the cycle, we can one day change our ways.
By educating oneself why it is wrong is one simple step we can take to bettering ourselves as human beings.
When we learn something, we are more likely to retain it and put it into use at some point in our lives.
Learning also leaves room to correct an improper way of thinking or understanding something.
When we learn from our mistakes or other people’s mistakes, then we come to have a better understanding of what is right and what is wrong. That leads me to talk about another simple step in the right direction to change, understanding.
Understanding is something that we want everyone to be, but some people are incapable of that.
By broadening our level of understanding we can change our behaviors and our actions.
Understanding why discrimination is wrong and how it can affect someone, is the second step we can take toward change.
We become what we understand or learn from our environment.
Understanding and learning are not the only thing we can do to be more educated. We need to use what we learn and understand in action.
Taking action helps bring everything we learn and understand together. By taking action, we not only know why discrimination is wrong, but also help bring it to the forefront.
When we hear someone making discriminatory comments, and we are educated to know that it is discriminatory, we can help put a stop to the situation.
Even if we are not the ones being discriminated against, we should still take a stand against it.
Being a silent bystander, we are still guilty of discrimination. It is our choice to make a change and break the cycle.
I want a future where my kids, their friends and everyone else do not have to face discrimination everyday.
I believe that through being educated by learning, understanding and stopping the cycle, we can one day change our ways.
Alexandrea Otero
Bishop McCort
• • •
Steps to solve all discrimination
Discrimination is the unjust and prejudicial treatment of others. We should educate ourselves not only on the topics of racism, but also discrimination of religion and genders. Steps we should take to solve all types of discrimination are to challenge our everyday thought, actions and choices.
Thoughts can be very powerful to a person’s attitude toward another person. Thoughts can stay and replay in people’s minds hourly, daily, and even a lifetime. We need to create positive thoughts in our minds toward people so that we can react by being more caring to them.
We can respect everyone’s right to live equally as God wanted.
God has given life to all people. So who are we to pick and choose whose life is more important than another. God has given us the choice to love and appreciate others no matter how they are different.
We can help bring people together through how we think and act toward people in our day to day lives. We can look out for other people’s feelings and stand up for them when they are being put down by others. We can help build them up and be there for them anytime they need help.
We can give of ourselves to support one another by encouraging others, talking to them and doing things for and with them.
We can speak out to others and help convince them about supporting everyone and caring for all as we are all God’s children and should be equally treated.
We make many choices each day, some right and some wrong. We need to make a conscious decision to do the right thing and choose not to discriminate. We need to not judge people on their looks, gender, race, religion or culture. We need to not judge people and accept them the way that God made them as He made everyone in His image no matter their differences.
Discrimination can be very hurtful toward others and we need to educate ourselves on the topic of discrimination. We need to challenge our thought action and our choices and try to stop discrimination and try to accept people for who they are.
Erik Euen
Bishop McCort
• • •
Learn to keep opinions to ourselves
Tiger Woods once said, “I was denied access to clubhouses, that’s fine, I put my shoes on here in the parking lot.”
Discrimination toward Black athletes is extremely present in professional sports, but it continues to get pushed aside and ignored.
As a nation, we need to support those around us no matter what skin color they are. Whether they are going through a tough time or an exciting event in life is occurring, discriminating and tearing someone down because of their skin color and ethnicity is morally wrong, especially in the professional sports industry.
As spectators we need to either decide to voice our support or keep our opinions to ourselves.
Though professional sports, discrimination has always
been present whether it comes in the form of harassment or abuse.
When athletes speak out about traumatic experiences they face, usually they receive support from their fan base.
During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles opened up about her mental health challenges, which led Biles to withdraw from the Olympic games. Biles then began to receive hate for choosing to put her health first.
Whether it be a professional Black athlete or someone in the community, giving support shouldn’t just be given to white male athletes, but to any race and gender. In the past many event locations would segregate the athletes based on their skin color.
Growing up, professional golfer Woods wouldn’t be allowed to be in clubhouses and wouldn’t even get his tee times because of the color of his skin.
Woods stated in his induction to the Hall of Fame, “I asked two questions only: Where was the first tee, and what was the course record.”
The discrimination drove Woods. Even though Woods had the confidence to make the best of a bad situation, some Black athletes continue to be withheld from important information and treated less than equal. As a country, who has had a disgusting past with discrimination, whose Pledge of Allegiance states,“and justice for all.”
There continues to be inequality not only within the sports industry, but also in government, schools, businesses and more. In our current world, we have people who continuously fight for equality for the Black community.
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has battled extremely vicious racist attacks through her incredibly successful career.
During the 2018 U.S. Open final, an Australian newspaper printed a cartoon depicting Williams as an angry Black baby that was stomping on the ground. Williams spoke up about her appearance and how many believe that she was born a male due to her strong physique.
The Black community constantly gets comments about how they appear. As a nation wanting to move forward and be the best version, we need to destigmatize physical appearances, especially the color of someone’s skin and their body shape.
As a nation, we need to end discrimination not only in sports, but also in education, work and in our communities.
There are people who constantly voice out their negative opinions, not only about Black athletes, but the Black community.
Not only do we need to put an end to discrimination for all, but we need to end the idea that the Black community is deserving of hate.
Samantha Nicoloff
Bishop McCort
• • •
School clubs help defeat discrimination
During the civil rights movement, the United States and its citizens made changes that impacted others around the world and in its nation.
I believe we could take another step to combating discrimination in our communities by starting in our schools and creating local groups to discuss and to inspire each other with ideas or methods to this problem.
One way I believe we can make a difference is by having students run clubs on this topic in our schools to combat this issue. Those clubs will spread awareness and information about discrimination through
assemblies, after-school programs, or through the announcements in the morning.
These clubs can connect to social media and use their platform to speak against discrimination and encourage others who feel this way to speak out and connect to other people while doing so.
I think it is important to have this awareness to prevent and to detect this issue in the future.
After these clubs have been created, members can influence others about ways to cope with discrimination. I think the best way is for people to meditate and practice positive thoughts.
With positive self-talk and a clear mind, I believe it would be easier to overcome the sudden threats from others’ intolerant behavior. I think we shouldn’t forget to challenge discrimination while consoling those who dance with this issue frequently.
Local groups can hold gatherings or meetings for adults in our communities who don’t have someone to talk to or who want to give a helping hand.
I believe this will better help people connect and help share their views and beliefs.
Another way to ward off discrimination is to write to small businesses, government officials or people with power or fame to make our voices heard. I believe writing to public figures, celebrities or government representatives would make a difference in our lives.
Small businesses can help those who battle discrimination while also spreading awareness through their marketing and/or customers. Government officials can pass bills or give speeches to minimize discrimination.
Even a simple interview with a city’s mayor about fighting discrimination would help point out the issues in our communities.
In conclusion, I believe these ideas can be one of many first steps to combating discrimination. It would be effective because it will teach kids in schools about discrimination and how to identify and report it. I believe the more awareness about the topic, the more effort there will be to stop the situation.
Creating school clubs and local groups within the community gets everyone involved, educated about discrimination, and informed about the ways to cope and challenge discrimination.
Hopefully by accomplishing at least one of these ideas, we can take another step and keep pushing forward to help end the war on discrimination.
Zachary Grove
Bishop McCort
• • •
Stopping discrimination begins in children
Discrimination is something that is taught, not inherited, but I believe there can be a fix for that. Discrimination has continued to spread more and more as time has gone on, regardless of the techniques or policies used to fight against it.
The workplace for many people has had instances where people were discriminated against purely for their ethnicity.
The world has created many attempts to quell discrimination and work toward more equality in our community, and I think there could be a way of ending it before it can begin.
I think if it is acknowledged early on, and people are educated on the topic, it can never develop.
If we continue with the fact that discrimination is taught, not inherited, there are a few ways to combat this. I think, to start, it should be talked about much more in school.
Starting at a young age like second or third grade, we build upon the fact that discrimination is bad and explain to these kids just how impactful and emotional the effects of discrimination can be.
By the time they get to high school, they can be shown just how terrible discrimination can get. The most important thing that they grasp from this is the message the schools would be trying to send.
This message would show how averting any type of discrimination can make their communities and hopefully the world they live in much more safer.
Teaching people at an early age all the way into their teenage years would hopefully create more of an awareness and an understanding of discrimination. When humans are more aware of something, they tend to act much more appropriately than if they were not educated on the topic.
This doesn’t mean people won’t stop being discriminatory toward others, but it can at least reduce the percentage of people doing it compared to prior years. It would also help if parents or guardians reinforced the education of this topic to their kids at home.
Most children take from their parents, and so if their parents can be the mentors their kids need them to be, then they have the chance of stopping their children from being discriminatory toward others.
If both parents and teachers work together to collectively educate students on these kinds of topics, I believe we would begin to see a better future on the horizon.
Overall, discrimination will always be a serious topic in our world. If we give up hope for our communities, then we will continue to doom our world and the people living in it.
It will take time, but with everyone using education as a necessary tool for improvement, then topics such as discrimination will no longer be something that is instilled inside the minds of people all over the world.
Dylan Urban
Bishop McCort
• • •
Make the world a positive place
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.”
Black History Month is an important part of the year because of what is going on these days. Most of the racism calmed down, but it still happens in a lot of places. Even I got called something bad before because I am different from other people.
A lot of people struggled back in the 1800s and 1900s, because of how they got treated. It was very unfair to the colored people.
In my opinion, I think that this month should happen everywhere else and not just the United States. I’m not saying that every white person is racist, but according to the website pbs.org at least 75% of the white people in America are racist.
Hopefully that percentage drops down because we should all be equal no matter what color we are. There has been so much protesting going around because of racism that it has injured people and put them into hospitals and could end somebody’s life.
If all of the racism had stopped then, there wouldn’t be protesting and people setting stuff on fire in the middle of the streets.
Obviously, I do not agree with most people doing bad things in the protesting, but I could agree with the ones doing the peaceful protesting. I have a couple of white friends that agree with me because what people are doing is not good for our country.
Also it isn’t just happening in the United States either. It is
definitely happening all over the world. Not even just to Black people. It happens to Asian, Chinese and Russian people.
I just hope and pray that all of the negativity in the world’s society ends up coming to positive things in the world.
I hope people take this and really think about it because they couldn’t even imagine being on the other side. It isn’t as easy or funny as people think it is. I think about why it happens everyday, but there is no explanation.
Take all of these words and try to understand what is going on and try to fix it to make the world think positive.
Diondre Chatman
Bishop McCort
• • •
Start in schools to combat prejudice
Nelson Mandela once said, “Our freedom cannot be complete while others in the world are not free.” I could not agree more with him, and I believe one way to combat prejudice is to start with the school system. Bearing that in mind, it is vital to know that discrimination occurs mostly in schools.
Discrimination is not only about race/color/sex but also about the disabilities one may have, religion, sexual orientation, and many more.
I give credit to schools having adults come into schools and share their testimony of how discrimination as an adult can be even more harmful. For example, an adult who’s been in situations where they’ve been targeted based on their appearance and has gotten injured or suffers from the trauma could relay this information to the students because they’ll be able to understand more as to why discriminating against others is bad and how it can have an effect people.
The words of fellow students who have experienced discrimination should speak up to tell their stories, showing others how such acts affected them. It can be very effective because it would be students telling other students their experiences, and they can connect more with each other as students because they share many things in common.
Schools should also have community events outside of school hours for parents, families, and even the whole community to come together as one and make plans to get involved in having schools become a less scary place for those students who have experienced discrimination.
Aside from having people give their testimonies, boards of education should make a unit about discrimination and how it is wrong for students. Having a lesson on this would be very beneficial for everyone, especially in this day and age, because discrimination is becoming such a big thing in today’s society where everyone is experiencing it or has experienced it at one point in their life.
I believe that having a lesson that shows videos, news, photos, and something that can cause imagery will help people think twice before committing a disgraceful act of violence.
Considering everything, one can conclude that a commendable way to battle inequality is starting with our school systems. Inequality comes in many forms and affects people in many ways, so including videos and lessons to teach others about this issue is a tremendous starting point for how schools can help conquer discrimination.
Having one-to-one conversations with students and giving them a space where they can feel safe enough to speak to an adult or someone of authority can help students open up about their thoughts and feelings and help schools end the ongoing battle.
As someone who has gone through discrimination; it is not fun. I would not want it to happen to one of you.
Genesis Rodriguez Rosario
Bishop McCort
• • •
Black history should be taught all the time
Black History Month is more than just American history. It’s an opportunity to deepen our understanding of the events that have been introduced to us throughout the years in our classrooms.
One step that can be taken to help combat discrimination is to listen.
In today’s society, the need for children and teenagers to listen and become educated on the importance of Black History Month is vast. Children and teenagers would be opened for needs of greater racial equity and require kids to be exposed to diversity at a young age.
National Black History Month serves as a celebration, but it is also a huge reminder on Black culture. Racism is still happening all around the world.
There have been many articles and studies that show that racism has a huge impact on individuals and their mental health.
For instance, Andrew, a student, is quoted on the Australian Human Rights Commission website says, “Racism makes me question myself and why things have the be this way … I wondered one day what it would be like to be white and how much better my life would probably be.”
To listen and learn about the history of racism and oppression to gain knowledge and an understanding of our faults, our struggles, our progress and our aspirations is crucial. When we talk about the stories that have happened to Black people, it teaches individuals to respect and also to value Black people and Black history. We should be teaching Black history year-around, and not just in February. It would encourage all races to not only just accept Black citizenship but embrace them with open arms.
If we listen, it could change society for the better. Listen to the type of discrimination that people get daily, and change for the better. There are things that everybody could do and change for the better and if we listen and educate ourselves on the history of Black history, individuals would feel heard and not feel alone.
There are so many people that are affected by discrimination and it affects their mental health.
This is why I think Black History Month is more than just American history and it’s an opportunity to deepen our understanding of the events that have been introduced to us throughout the years in our classrooms.
This is why I think it would be best to listen and change for the better against discrimination.
Katie Hrivnak
Bishop McCort
• • •
Police brutality needs to be stopped
In 1938, Berry Lawson was murdered by a white police officer. He was beaten to death after being arrested for loitering at the hotel he was working at. The officers claimed that Lawson had died from falling down the stairs and even tried to bribe a witness to leave town.
On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson was killed by a taser by white police officers shortly after a car crash. Both of these victims were innocent and unarmed.
These cases happened 84 years apart, yet they both involve a white police officer murdering an innocent African American.
One way we can end discrimination against African Americans is by putting an end to police brutality.
One of the widely known cases of police brutality was against George Floyd. Floyd was a 46-year-old male who had five children. He was living in Minneapolis and was purchasing cigarettes from the convenience store. He paid with a counterfeit $20 bill and the store manager called the police after the transaction.
When police officer Derek Chauvin arrived on the scene, he pulled a gun on Floyd and arrested him. He cooperated until being ordered into the police car.
“I’m claustrophobic,” Floyd told him. Chauvin then began to pull him from the car and pinned him on the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds.
When the ambulance arrived, Floyd was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital. This wasn’t the first time Chauvin had been accused of abusing his power.
Three years before Floyd, Zoya Code also had been forced face down with Chauvin’s knee on her neck ... all while being handcuffed and unarmed. The killing of Floyd could have been avoided if Chauvin had been fired or even arrested right there.
The Minneapolis police department was aware of this circumstance and did nothing to fix this.I think the only way the government can prevent this from happening again is by firing any police officer that has abused their power as soon as it happens. Many of the police officers committing these racially motivated actions have done it more than once and they will not stop until they no longer have the power.
To conclude, discrimination and violence will never change if the proper steps are not taken. Racist police officers abusing African Americans must be stopped as soon as it begins and the only way to fix that is by taking away that ability immediately.
We cannot keep letting the government excuse this behavior.
Lydia Duris
Bishop McCort
• • •
Speak up against discrimination
Everyone has heard of discrimination, but not everyone has experienced it.
Discrimination happens to people just because of their race, age, etc. The type of discrimination we can all easily
pick out or know when it is happening would be racism. By knowing, teaching and talking, we can be the change we want to see in the world.
First, by knowing what racism is and being aware of it, is a step in the right direction of change. Even though we all may not face racism, we can know why it is wrong, prevent it and stop racial scenarios.
Knowing that racism is wrong is just a basis to be an adequate human being, but by fully grasping the concept of how it is wrong is a whole different matter. Knowing and understanding go hand in hand when talking about how discrimination could be potentially stopped.
By knowing something is wrong and understanding why it is wrong, we can save ourselves from making the same mistakes as our ancestors or family members.
Next, teaching is an important step in anything you try to convey to a group of people.
Teaching the knowledge that you have learned and already know can spread awareness about any topic. Teaching people why discrimination is wrong, can help change peoples’ ways of thinking and perspective.
By not facing discrimination everyday, we tend to forget that it exists until we see something about it on social media. As already mentioned, teaching can spread awareness and create conversation that needs to happen in order for there to be change.
Lastly, talking is the biggest step in this plan to try and create a change in our world and how people view other people.
Just by saying a simple “Don’t say that, that is racist” to a comment that someone made, we can change someone’s way of thinking.
Most people do not realize what they say is discriminatory because people are afraid to speak up. Speaking up and talking about things said or done can completely change a conversation or mindset.
In conclusion, maybe changing our elders’ way of thinking and speaking is difficult, but influencing our generation to be better is not.
Taking five minutes out of your day to better yourself and someone else is not difficult if you genuinely want to change.
We may not change today or tomorrow, but I hope one day we change our ways and treat everyone as equals.
By knowing, teaching and talking we can be the change we want to see in the world.
Alex Deskevich
Bishop McCort
• • •
Take away social media for better world
Elon Musk once said “ I think there should be regulations on social media to the degree that it negatively affects the public good.”
One step that could be taken to combat discrimination is getting rid of the use of social media. If children and adults did not have social media, then it would be a lot harder for things to be said and spread around the world.
Social media also has a way of making people believe things that are not necessarily true.
This sprouts from the number of influencers who say something and people who idolize them go along with it because that is what they think is right. Social media is a harmful place for children and adults, and we would be much better without it.
First, if we look at the Johnny Depp case everyone took the side of who they idolize, not who was actually in the right.
Many of the people who idolized Depp took his side, which did end up being the winning side. Besides that point, when thinking about it, if so many people did not love Depp, they would have picked Amber Heard because they would have thought she had a chance of winning. This proves that people base their decisions on the influence of famous people and people who are their role models.
Second, the use of social media continues to make it easier for things to get out that are not true. This also goes along with the fact that people like to put others down by commenting ill-mannered things on their posts.
What most people do not realize is that they can scroll past a post they do not like and not leave a negative comment.
The taking away of social media would create a better aspect of society. This would be because people would have to form their own opinions and would notice people for who they really are, not by what they put on social media for the world to see, and currently not by the color of their skin.
Third, many people think that because someone is different from them that they are not an adequate person, so then they judge them without getting to know them.
The saying, “Never judge a book by its cover” fits perfectly in this situation because, some people judge others by what they see on social media, not by what they know about the person. If social media no longer existed the rate of this would most likely drop by a little, if not a lot.
In conclusion, getting rid of social media would unquestionably help lower the rate of discrimination. People would no longer have others opinions influencing theirs. Many if not all would see people for who they really are. Less of the population would just follow along with what their favorite influencer says. The population would no longer judge a book by its cover.
The rate of discrimination would more or so likely drop by a little once the use of social media is gone.
Abigail Gawel
Bishop McCort
• • •
Use education to combat discrimination
Thurgood Marshall said in his 1978 University of Virginia commencement speech, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”
Discrimination is all around us everywhere we go and something needs to be done about it.
There’s little argument on that, but there is an argument however about what can be done to stop discrimination. I believe the first step to stopping discrimination is to educate ourselves and others on what discrimination really is and how people experience it.
While many people in the world unfortunately experience discrimination nearly every day, there are many who have little experience with it. The first step to educating ourselves about discrimination is to talk about it.
Discrimination is often an uncomfortable topic which leads many people to ignore it and not talk about it. This is a topic that should be talked about in places such as schools, youth groups and in homes.
Talking with those who have experiences with discrimination can better help us to relate to the situation and realize what was wrong and what needs to be done.
Realizing that a friend, parent or teacher has experienced discrimination can open our eyes to seeing discrimination in our everyday lives.
Other ways of talking about discrimination is to do research and read about another person and their experiences. After talking or reading about discrimination and hearing other people’s experiences, the next step is to spread the newly learned knowledge.
Things like politely correcting someone for being discriminatory, talking to groups of people about certain problems and solutions, and spreading visual awareness in places people look everyday are steps to educating everyone on discrimination using information learned from others.
One way to prevent the past from repeating itself is to learn from it. By reading, talking about and sharing experiences
with and information about discrimination, we can end acts of discrimination.
I believe these two small steps would be effective because it allows those who do not have experiences with discrimination to put themselves in someone else’s shoes by listening to or reading about their experiences.
Learning from those who have experienced discrimination is the best way to feel how those who face discrimination daily feel about the issue, when one has little experience with it.
Standing behind and supporting those who struggle facing discrimination is a safe way to combat discrimination while being educated on the subject.
I believe discrimination can not end until everyone is educated about what discrimination really is, how discrimination happens in people’s lives, and what can be done to end it.
Lexi Roth
Bishop McCort
• • •
Educating youth about racism
Marian Wright Edelman, an American activist for civil rights and children’s rights, once said, “Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.”
This statement supports the idea that educating the youth about racism is the greatest hope we have for combating discrimination.
In recent years, discrimination has become more prevalent in our society. Race is not biological, and people are not born racist or with discriminatory ideas.
Race and discrimination are the consequences of social and cultural ideas that are placed on different groups of people.
In order to reduce the discrimination within our society today, we must begin, at an early age, to teach and inform the next generation. Talking about discrimination and racism in the school setting has always seemed daunting, but children need to be informed about such matters.
The more we avoid talking about racism and discrimination, the more we contribute to the growth of the problem.
Because children are constantly learning, it is crucial to educate them about the importance of community and incorporation during their critical developmental years.
During this critical period, children’s brains are still forming, allowing them to learn more easily. As a result, it is easier for children to adopt and learn antidiscrimination ideas, just like it is easier for a child to learn another language compared to an adult.
Teaching children about discrimination as early as preschool will lead to more equity and social justice within the world. Children should be taught, at a young age, to be welcoming to everyone regardless of their race, ethnicity, etc.
Another change in the school setting to help children learn about discrimination is promoting a welcoming atmosphere. By diversifying items throughout the school, such as classrooms, hallways, cafeterias, etc., children will be introduced to inclusivity.
For example, if a preschooler sees posters within their classroom displaying people of different ethnicities and skin colors, it will be easier for them to accept the racial differences.
Exposing children to various races will help diversify them and make them more open to differences within the world.
Teaching children to accept others beginning in preschool and continuing through high school will allow for less discrimination in future years.
As these children continue to grow, they will be able to share their knowledge about discrimination with future generations, creating a more unified world.
Therefore, educating the youth about discrimination and racism will lead to acceptance of other people regardless of their race, gender, age or sexual orientation. This attitude, in turn, will help combat the discrimination within our world today.
Even though some individuals may continue to have racist attitudes, we can take steps now in order to help reduce its occurrence in the future.
Educating and introducing children to racism will promote acceptance in the years to come.
As future generations learn about the effects of racism, society will be more willing to accept people of different races, genders, ages and sexual orientations, thus, reducing and combating discrimination.
Megan Le
Bishop McCort
• • •
Protests can be effective many ways
In our world today, discrimination is a common topic. People are judged based on uncontrollable factors they can not change and it affects not only them, but also numerous people in our world.
Discrimination has been the cause of elevating poverty rates, lack of access to high-paying jobs, elevated mortality rates and death in the U.S. Not only does discrimination affect these issues in the U.S., but it also affects the people who are being discriminated against. These people have to deal with their own well-being, shame, low self-esteem, poor health and fear and stress they live with.
One person’s actions can go a long way when it comes to discrimination.
Many people stand up for those who are being discriminated against by protesting, preventing hate speech and different types of actions to get their point across. These actions can be effective because of the way people execute them and how people react to them.
Most of these ideas can only be effective if there is enough support behind them.
Protests and movements can be effective in numerous ways.
The point of a protest or movement is to stand up for those being discriminated. A prime example of a recent protest is the Black Lives Matter protest. The purpose of the Black Lives Matter protest is to highlight racism, discrimination and racial inequality experienced by Black people. The major concerns that started the movement were incidents of police brutality and racially-
motivated violence against Black people.
This movement was effective because of the national impact it entailed. Many recognized how severe the discrimination to Black people was and joined in the movement to make it as effective as possible. This is a prime example to show how the idea of protests and movements would be an effective way to battle back against discrimination. Protests and movements are effective because they get a common view across to a mass amount of people.
When numerous people support a cause, the problem is more recognized and draws more attention to it, leading toward the right direction and purpose of the movement.
Along with the protests, people who notice hate speech and discrimination should stand up for those people and stop the hate speech. This is effective because it will have a wide effect if more people start stopping hate speech and it will reduce to a minimum.
In conclusion, many steps can be taken to help combat discrimination and keep it to a minimum or not occurring at all. Ways to help prevent and fight discrimination is through protests, movements, stopping hate speech and gathering numerous people to support against discrimination.
These all can be effective with support of a group of people and a combined effort for the common goal is fighting back on discrimination. In all, many steps can be taken to battle back against discrimination and these ways can be effective based on the support they get.
Brennan Karalfa
Bishop McCort
• • •
Creating better future, one child at a time
From the ages of five to 18, children spend over 13,000 hours in the classroom. Within the eight-hour school day, students are taught math, English, science and history among other elective classes.
These classes are intended to prepare students for the real world after they graduate, but schools are excluding one of the largest issues in our society. Discrimination is prevalent in all modern societies, so why do we not take the time to learn about it?
Adding a mandatory class that describes discrimination, educates students on those who are affected, and explains ways to put an end to it is the next big step toward a nondiscriminatory community.
The class could be a one-credit requirement, meaning schools can divide it in any way they desire. Possibly a quarter-long class that is taken throughout all four years of middle school, two semester-long classes spread out between two grades, or an entire year class only needed for a specific grade level.
The class would cover a variety of topics such as who is affected, the history behind discrimination, who has made an impact to end discrimination, and what students can individually do to make a difference in society. Because of the seriousness and complexity of racism, the class should not be taught until middle school.
According to kidshealth.org, most students are not capable of comprehending such topics prior to middle school.
Kidscreen.com conducted a survey that concluded nine out of 10 children believe that people of different races are not being treated fairly. Meaning majority of children have seen an act of discrimination, but most do not understand the effects it has unless they have been personally affected by it.
By adding a class, students might create a deeper understanding of all sides of discrimination. The class could create a more personal experience within each student.
Another benefit of teaching anti-discrimination is best expressed by Leon Brown: “History repeats itself endlessly for those who are unwilling to learn from the past.”
Children are less likely to discriminate if they have been taught about the history of discrimination. They will see how people have been negatively impacted by racism.
Lastly, the class would give those who have been discriminated against an outlet to be heard. The best way to learn about a topic is to hear it from a firsthand perspective. Hearing others would not only benefit the other students, but also allow those affected by discrimination a way to find peace with what has happened to them.
Adding a class that discusses discrimination with middle school students is one of many steps that can end racism and discrimination. It helps students develop connection to those being discriminated against, prevents history from repeating itself, and allows students to share and learn from others. The 45 minutes out of the day will create a large impact in our community.
Starcia Bainey
Bishop McCort
• • •
End discrimination by educating
Discrimination has been a problem in the world around us for as long as we have known.
Believing that there will never be an end to discrimination will only contribute to the problem.
Instead of highlighting discrimination, we should be fighting for change to make the world one. Creating a world where everyone fits into every “category,” educating the world on how and why we should do so, and each of us learning to look within, instead of on outward appearances would make a difference to the issue that has never fully had a solution.
Combating discrimination starts when we begin allowing a broad aspect of anyone doing anything. For example, thoughts such as, “A black person shouldn’t be playing this sport because it is a white person’s sport.”
Each of us is the same, though we have differences, and that is how we are supposed to be made. Skin color, disability or age should not be a determining factor of what box we are put into. These kinds of things create more of a split in our world and divide us more than we realize.
Certain things are always going to be different as we each have gifts and talents that we excel at. However, people in the workplace, at events, in social interactions, and more get discriminated against all of the time because of their skin color, and this should not still be an issue today.
People have started to believe that only certain people can do certain hairstyles, all because they think something is a white hairstyle or a Black hairstyle.
Without these stereotypes, and without discrimination, no one would put distinct limitations on what we all can and cannot do.
Educating each other to view one another on our inward feelings and hearts, instead of judging based on our outward appearances, will teach each of us to know each other before we make our own opinions.
Learning from a young age that each of us are not defined by how we look on the outside, but who we are on the inside, will fill this world with individuals who look within instead of having small-minded assumptions of who we are on the outside.
Skin color should be taught to be a beautiful thing and to be loved. This education starts small in homes, grade schools and in every place where you have a chance to talk and meet people. Taking the time to get to know one another, learning about their passions in life, where they came from, and who they are by their heart will teach us all that outward appearances have nothing to do with the person on the inside at all.
It starts with each of us, and the difference we can make
by spending a little time with others can make a great difference.
Though this world has categorized what people of color, disability, age, race, culture and many more can or cannot do, the change is something that can be brought upon us all.
Each of our special talents should be used to our advantage, but that doesn’t mean we have to categorize the type of people who can take upon doing these things. I believe a real change would come from the growth of each of us within.
Reagan Bair
Bishop McCort
• • •
Racism is huge factor in past, present
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Martin Luther King Jr. spoke these words on Aug. 28, 1963, during his “I Have A Dream” speech.
This world-wide known speech was presented during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. This speech was a call to have equality and to put a stop to racism and discrimination.
Discrimination and racism is a problem various people are facing worldwide. Racism has been a huge factor in the past and still is today.
Numerous people have tried to, and are still trying to, end discrimination once and for all.
Putting an end to racism can be done through words and actions. Discrimination and racism has been fought physically, emotionally and verbally.
Speech is a gift that was given to all of us. The power of speech is one of the various things we can do to stand up for one another. A small act can make a huge difference. Influencing others to stop discrimination can make a huge impact on others as well.
By just informing people not to say a certain thing or perform a certain act can help others to understand what is wrong or offensive and to know not to do it again. With one of the many gifts that we have, we can help give power to one another and make a difference.
Another action that can be taken is a protest. On May 26, 2020, the Black Lives Matter protest took place. Because of this protest, more people than ever before have gotten involved.
Protests help the community as a whole to come together and show others that they believe in what is right. With actions like this taking place, people will most likely be persuaded into believing in what the community believes or in this case, ending racism and discrimination.
Sarah Kibler
Bishop McCort
• • •
Follow golden rule for being treated
Discrimination is a very serious problem in a lot of different places and has been throughout history. It’s unfortunate that even in today’s very modern and advanced society that there are people who believe it is OK to discriminate against people just because they look different.
In the workplace, there are people who may face discrimination, even though they can do the same job. When in the workplace, discriminating against other people working there or even customers is the least of anyone’s problem. We all know what discrimination is, but what’s not widely known is how it affects the people who are being discriminated against.
People who are targeted because of the color of their skin can be hurt or, even worse, killed, because of something they cannot help. So, what we can do to combat discrimination is possibly try a little harder to be more tolerant and accepting when dealing with other people.
When in the workplace or even out in public areas, everyone has to put up with people they may truly dislike, but we tend to tolerate them because it’s our job or we are trying to be as polite as possible.
But if there are discriminatory acts being committed in the workplace, then it is up to the good people of the world to report such incidents.
There are many different types of people in the world, some of whom may have some unusual traditions compared to others, but when we take a look at other cultures around the world, people can see how unique other cultures are and the way they celebrate those traditions are something truly special.
The more we look into other peoples cultures it really reminds us of how big the world is and how different the other side of the globe can be, and can really learn a thing or two from other cultures around the world.
Something that can help us understand and maybe be more accepting of different people is learning about other people’s cultures and familiarizing ourselves with those peoples cultures, because not only will it be interesting but it might also make those cultures truly appreciate the effort in learning their culture.
Learning about other people’s cultures can also teach us lessons about our morality and about how we are supposed to act toward life and how we can learn about ourselves as a person.
Discrimination is a worldwide problem that has been happening for a long time throughout history. Discrimination is very dividing and can lead to a lot of unfortunate incidents in several different public areas and can affect the many people around that area.
It is up to us to grow a little older and a little wiser and think about how we should be approaching other people of different backgrounds and embrace those backgrounds.
The more we accept other people of different cultures and ethnicities the more it can lead to a lot of good things as a person.
Overall, we should all follow the golden rule: treat others like we want to be treated.
Christian Joseph Haberkorn
Bishop McCort
• • •
Educate on past to make better future
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”
These are wise and well spoken words by Nelson Mandela.
Discrimination is taught. You are not born with it. We need to educate and teach history to children and our adults.
I believe that it is important for children to be taught the history of the horrible things that can occur when people are judged based on skin color.
For example, the Holocaust did not involve African Americans, but can teach a valuable lesson when it comes to discrimination.
The Jewish people were stereotyped based on people’s opinions.
However, the less people that are willing to actually learn, the more they will believe false teachings.
What began as discrimination ended in mass genocide of an entire population of people.
Slavery is another area where education can help people understand how easily people can be dehumanized based on traits such as skin color.
Durings slavery, Black people were treated as property and not people. I also believe that not only should we be educating our next generation children, but also the adults who are raising them.
Children learn what is being taught in their homes. If we can educate our adults on history and the horrible events, I believe that it will be easier to get those teachings across.
If we continue to let adults treat people badly and discriminate against them, that’s what their children will do when they get older.
And when they have children, it will be the same thing.
Whereas, if we would stop it in the beginning, less people would be like that. In today’s society, we can educate ourselves on the past to make a better future.
Laiken Bair
Bishop McCort
• • •
Education key at an early age
Racism is not talked about enough. It is as if people are afraid of the word and do not want to say it.
Just simply saying the word and sharing one educational fact about it, could make a huge change in the world.
Throughout our lives, we learn, grow, adapt and take in new knowledge.
Although we learn new things our whole lives, we learn core beliefs as well as fundamental habits and behaviors at a very young age.
Although we learn respect and good behavior in school, a big part of our behavior comes from our parents.
If we were never taught to be kind at home, we will never truly learn it in the real world.
If at home we are not taught that everyone is the same, we most likely will not believe it growing up.
Teaching our kids respectable behaviors and mentalities at home will have a big impact on discrimination as a whole.
We are what we are taught to be, which is why parents need to be taught better so their children can follow.
Going along with the teaching perspective of my points, we should institute learning about Black history year-round instead of isolating it to Black History Month.
If we teach about the discrimination Black people have encountered throughout time, we can teach how wrong it was and instill respect in our youth.
If people are educated about racism, they could understand that their words do cause harm and it is not to be taken lightly.
Many know racism is a horrific thing, but they may not know all the terrible things involved with it.
We must educate people early and before it is too late to change their mindset.
It may not be the most comfortable conversation to have, but the more we have it, the easier it gets.
For the sake of those that suffer, the conversation must be had early and often.
MycKayla Barley
Bishop McCort
• • •
Funding needed for inner-city schools
Civil rights activist Florynce Kennedy once stated, “When a system of oppression has become institutionalized, it is unnecessary for individuals to be oppressive.”
Since the early 1950s African American children have had a lesser chance at an equal education.
Many African American children now attend an inner city school. Though it’s 2023, they still don’t have the same chance at an education as whites.
We as a society can change this by electing politicians who care about our school systems and make sure that these schools have the resources to teach students properly.
Inner-city schools in Detroit, Philadelphia and Cleveland have some of the worst educational systems in the country.
The two things they have in common is their location and their predominantly African American enrollment.
Inner city schools get less funding than other schools. In Pennsylvania, the education department spends almost 5,000 less on a student in an inner-city school than one in a rural school district.
Education is the foundation of a young person’s life.
When the school system fails a student in the way that these inner city schools are set up to do, then those students have no chance.
Between the low funding and the unsupportive atmosphere, these schools have unintentionally created a school to prison pipeline.
Ways we can help end the way inner city schools are discriminated against is that we can elect politicians who will support and fund our American school systems. When these schools receive funding, they can invest in better supplies, books and resources.
When these schools get better resources, they can hire better guidance counselors, security and mental health resources.
Many children that are enrolled in an inner city school, don’t have the best home life.
If we provide resources such as counselors, that will help the students tremendously.
We as a nation can also support our educators. When we as a society support our teachers in the way they deserve, then they can teach and educate the way that these children deserve.
When we give these children the education they deserve, then we give them the future that they deserve.
If we fight this fight that we have been fighting for generations to end the discrimination that inner city schools have been faced with, then we can help and support these school systems and the children that attend them.
Alexandria Wiegand
Bishop Mccort
• • •
Speak out against discrimination
Thurgood Marshall once said, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”
Many need to use Marshall’s wisdom and carry it with them through their daily lives.
Discrimination among people has been going on for years and it needs to end.
While it is a very difficult issue that many do not want to talk about, it needs to be said.
As time goes on, we all need to evolve and speak out against wrongdoings from the past and present.
One way to help combat discrimination is for everyone to stand up and speak out when they see or hear someone being discriminated.
In order for people to speak out about discrimination, we all need to be educated and know what is right and wrong.
Learning the history of others, including heritage, culture and issues that many are facing today, help us to be educated on how to act.
Social media can help educate issues, like racist jokes or comments.
By listening to podcasts, YouTube videos and some other different social media platforms, we can hear the point of view of people that have dealt with discrimination.
By educating ourselves on these issues, we can come to learn others’ beliefs about race and culture.
Seeing something that appears to be discriminatory, needs to be informed and talked about.
Being afraid to speak out against something wrong is not OK anymore. We are more educated in today’s world to know what is racist.
Therefore, by standing up and speaking out as Marshall wished, we will be able to get the kind of movement that he would have liked to see.
Trinity Cannizzaro
Bishop Mccort
• • •
Education combats discrimination
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” said Nelson Mandela, South African civil rights activist.
Supporting Mandela’s idea by providing education to the youth is a great way to help combat discrimination.
Discrimination has become more prevalent over the years and is a serious problem that affects many people on a daily basis.
This type of treatment toward others can be harmful and result in inequality.
Beginning at a young age, education should be provided in order to help reduce the amount of discrimination that occurs in society today.
One step that could help combat discrimination would be to create an inclusive environment in the classroom, starting at the preschool age and continuing through the elementary and high school.
If equality and diversity are addressed and taught at a young age, children will grow up with exposure and education regarding different races and ethnicities.
The school environment, including corridors, hallways, libraries, cafeterias and other public areas, should be diverse and inclusive and show people from a variety of different groups and backgrounds.
Also, classroom resources, such as posters, movies, pictures, books, and toys, should be diverse in terms of race, ethnicity and gender. This variety would teach students about the different populations of people beyond their classroom and also help diverse student populations feel included in the classroom and school.
Most importantly, discriminatory behavior should not be ignored or tolerated at any given time and students should be made aware that there will be absolutely no tolerance for this type of behavior.
Students’ questions related to different races, groups or prejudice should be addressed rather than avoided.
If questions are encouraged and welcomed, children will fulfill their natural curiosities and gain knowledge about a topic rather than feeling that their questions are shameful and should be avoided.
The differences that are present among races and groups should not be ignored.
Rather, the differences should be acknowledged without conveying a negative judgment.
In addition, similarities between groups should be emphasized rather than the differences.
Finally, a child should never be criticized or discouraged for addressing social differences.
Instead, the differences should be discussed and questions should be answered appropriately.
In order to help end discrimination, an overall school culture that promotes inclusion should be created.
Although there is no sure cure to end discrimination, actions taken at a young age could help the current generation of youth develop with the necessary knowledge and experiences to help combat discrimination.
Diversity among students can be used in order to promote inclusiveness.
If students are provided the opportunity to be educated in an inclusive environment where they receive exposure to racial and ethnic differences, they will be more likely to have a more complete understanding of those around them, thus decreasing the chance of discrimination.
Lukas Cascino
Bishop McCort
• • •
Increasing awareness a positive first step
It’s no secret that racism, stereotypes and discrimination exist in the modern world.
We may be making progress toward decreasing it or trying to at least, but it definitely still has a negative impact on the lives of people all around the world.
One thing that would help fight this discrimination would be increasing the positive representation of minorities in the media.
Especially in our modern society, young people are influenced greatly by the celebrities and examples set in the media.
Media representation can influence not only how people are seen by others, but also how the viewers feel themselves.
That is why it is so important for young people who battle against discrimination to have good role models who inspire them to embrace who they are and encourage them to follow their dreams, regardless of the comments or hate of others.
Providing more positive exposure for these groups can also help others get a more accurate picture of how minority communities live.
However, lack of exposure or negative representation often leads to harmful stereotypes and even more racial discrimination.
Now, changing or even influencing how minorities are seen in the eyes of the media may seem like a daunting task.
However, it may be easier than people think.
Simple things such as supporting good, minority celebrities or spreading awareness about the lack of positive representation can help.
People can also speak out against racism or discrimination when they encounter it in the news or media.
With that in mind, anyone could agree that increasing positive and accurate representations of minorities in the media is very important in the fight against discrimination and racism that the modern world faces today.
Not only is it extremely beneficial for the minority groups who struggle in this fight, but it is also easy for anyone to do.
If people simply begin to work together to increase representation, then society can continue making strides toward ending discrimination and erasing the negative stereotypes associated with minority cultures.
This is an issue that will definitely take time and effort to resolve, but needs to be worked on and taken seriously.
Rachael Cameron
Bishop McCort
• • •
Lessons on racism make positive impact
Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
Discrimination is a huge issue that most of the world deals with, however, a lot of people are not educated as to what discrimination actually is and what it looks like.
Schools provide academic and life lessons to students, so we also should teach students how to respect other cultures and ethnicities in schools.
Providing lessons on discrimination in schools could result in a more inclusive society.
The first step to accomplishing anything is to understand the issues that are presented and understanding what solutions can be used to fix the issue.
Stopping discrimination also begins with understanding discrimination and discriminatory actions.
As a high school student, I’ve heard students talk about discrimination, but they often make the point that they don’t fully know what discrimination is or if they show discrimination through their actions.
Educating students about discrimination would allow students to be more aware of what discrimination is and how discrimination can be detrimental to people.
Just like how students learn the value of collaboration that is developed from participating in team sports, the value of respecting other people’s cultures would also be instilled in students and carried through their life.
For many students, school is a safe environment where as long as someone works hard, they can achieve really anything you want to. However, schools often provide an unbiased environment where there is diversity and equal opportunities for all students.
Since schools are often an inclusive environment, students learning about discrimination in class would likely feel comfortable sharing their personal experiences and participating in the lessons.
Being able to make students feel comfortable and engaged in their lesson allows students to fully appreciate and understand the content.
By talking about discrimination in schools, students would be able to fully appreciate and understand discrimination.
Since knowledge is half the battle of accomplishing anything, simply educating students about discrimination would put an end to discrimination.
Having the unbiased environment that schools have would allow a factual and honest conversation about discrimination where everyone could understand the topic.
If students are inspired to create change and end discrimination, I truly believe that discrimination will end.
Aurora Ellis
Bishop McCort
• • •
Taking steps to end racism
“I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
Unfortunately, many people are still facing the struggle of racism and inequality.
Even though it is 2023, people are not doing all they can to promote equality and justice.
I believe there are many steps we can take to help end the discrimination in the world such as ending stereotypes and educating children.
The first thing we can do is stop normalizing stereotypes.
Lots of people still use labels and stereotypes toward certain groups and people, which is completely wrong and unfair.
Everyone knows the saying “you can’t judge a book by its cover,” so why are we judging people by their skin color?
The color of a person’s skin does not identify who they are as a person.
The only thing that can identify someone as a person is their heart.
I believe what we can do is teach about racism to kids so they learn how to treat people with respect and kindness earlier in life.
For example, teachers can start teaching kids at a younger age about the basics of racism and equality to help kids at a younger age understand the concept.
If we would teach kids that everyone is the same, no matter what he or she looks like, it will prevent discrimination when they are older.
If younger kids learn about this sooner, they will start to treat everyone equally instead of listening to opinions of others that may influence their beliefs.
As a community, there are many steps we can take in the right direction to help stop racism for good, but people have to be willing to take that step.
We need to improve as people to help promote equality for all, no matter the color of someone’s skin.
Bria Bair
Bishop Mccort
• • •
Put people first, not agendas
Words can be tricky.
Likewise, wordplay can be a dangerous enterprise.
In our lives, we are encouraged to believe that words do not have fixed meanings.
When our parent’s generation was young, they were familiar with the rhyme: “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never break me, names will never harm me.”
This saying came from the journal of the African Methodist Episcopal Church during the Civil War era, and was an inspiration for many people, for many years.
Now we are expected to believe that words, which we were told have no real meaning, are able to hurt us.
The most effective way to stop discrimination is to stop continually calling attention to the issue.
We figured out that one sure way to manipulate people’s feelings is to play with the words we use and the way we use them.
The issue of discrimination is a problem. The way we speak about it might also be perpetuating the problem rather than solving it.
As long as we continue to refer to people by descriptive categories, by skin colors, by their place of origin, etc., we continue to put agendas, not people, first.
This will never solve the problem. In fact, it will always make it worse.
One effective step that we can take to combat discrimination is to change the way we speak about the issue, or simply not talk about it all.
Human dignity is not dependent on one, external, or descriptive characteristic.
Our dignity is our common humanity.
All of us have value precisely because we are people – because we live, we work, we struggle, we joy, we sorrow, in remarkably similar ways that are related to our shared humanity.
Continually calling out and making fun of our differences will not solve the problem.
If we cease to speak about people in terms of the things that separate us, we will have taken the first step.
If we use language that is color blind, racially ignorant, religiously tolerant and politically civil, we can gradually change the way people think.
We need to talk about people, not about their characteristics.
We need to see people, not their distinguishing features.
We need to recognize that value and dignity come from within, and speak with words that honor the dignity of every individual.
Jonah Bremer
Bishop McCort
• • •
Power of personal experiences, hardships
Discrimination plagues our society, even after the Civil Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, was put in place in 1964.
Even with laws in place to combat unfair treatment, we still see exclusivity in our very own communities. Bringing people into schools to talk about their experiences with discrimination and educating students about the issue could bring about a change in our society.
One way to promote understanding, inclusivity and a willingness to accept one another is to learn about people’s real life experiences. I believe that if speakers are brought into schools to share their hardships about experiencing discrimination and to walk us through the emotions they felt, we, as a school, would be able to understand just a little bit more about what other people have had to go through.
My school brings in guest speakers all the time to talk about topics such as drug and alcohol abuse and the dangers of distracted and drunk driving.
Bringing in guest speakers and allowing students to hear people’s personal experiences puts the issues of drug and alcohol abuse into perspective and helps us, the audience, to connect with the speaker and get a sense of the pain they had to go through. I believe bringing in guest speakers to talk about discrimination will do the same.
Personalizing hardships and hearing the raw, uncensored details helps us to recognize how bad an issue really is.
Discrimination is not something that I have ever had to face. Every day I hear about tragedies and deaths occurring because of discrimination, but I fail to connect on a personal level with the victims.
Having someone stand in front of me and tell me about their life, the good and the bad, would allow me to connect with them and realize how serious the issue of discrimination is. If this step can help me to understand other people’s hardships, it could help others, too.
When enough people feel a certain way about a topic, eventually, we as a community, will see change.
Kathryn Edwards
Bishop McCort
• • •
Let’s make a change in the world
Across the nation, children and adults are dealing with situations discussing race, gender, religion and cultural environment in their daily conversations. Discrimination is real and it happens all of the time.
The most common discrimination is against race or sex but, one can discriminate against any difference.
To fight to end discrimination, people need to learn and recognize their privileges, people need to teach kids about being kind and talk about differences, and people need to stand up and challenge discrimination.
The first way to stop discrimination is by learning and understanding privileges.
Privilege is something people have including being born into a wealthy household or people who live a life with advantages.
Although this is definitely not the case in the world we live in.
We live in a time where race or gender can have an effect on getting a job or just purchasing items at a store, and this should not happen in our lives. We live in a nation in which we are all equal and should all have the same opportunities. People need to learn their privileges and not be afraid to fight for their rights.
Another way to stop discrimination includes teaching kids about being kind and talking about differences. As we all know, we all have differences and it is important to be sensitive to that fact.
Prejudice, cruelty and hate are learned behaviors. Children take in comments from what they hear as they are growing up. It comes from the adults in their lives. Adults need to set good examples for children. We need to make sure that children understand that we are all human and all have a right to feel safe and valued. Our country has made good progress toward discrimination.
We as humans need to continue these things in our everyday lives. We need to treat others the way we want to be treated.
The final way to stop discrimination is to stand up and challenge discrimination. In everyday conversation racist jokes or insensitive comments from friends and family may appear.
If seeing any of this type of behavior, we need to be strong enough to call people out on their behavior. If they hear it from someone they are more likely to put a stop to it. As people we need to prove to them that everyone has a right to be treated with dignity. Encourage others to be aware and learn about racial prejudice and discrimination.
To summarize, discrimination is a problem in the daily lives of people. I believe that we can help by learning your privileges, help teaching children differences, and help by standing up and challenging discrimination. Let’s stop all discrimination and make a change to the world.
Malayna Boring
Bishop McCort
• • •
Gathering to combat discrimination
According to Pew Research Center, “Roughly seven-in-10 Black Americans (71%) say they have personally experienced discrimination or been treated unfairly because of their race or ethnicity, including 11% who say this is something they experience regularly. Whites (30%) and Hispanics (52%) report experiencing discrimination because of their race or ethnicity.”
In today’s society, it is unfortunate how individuals continue to treat others unequally. Racism and discrimination have been serious issues for centuries and there has been an increase in spiteful and prejudiced activity.
People who are uneducated and use their opinions as facts are the central conflict of slander. As a community, getting together and having a conversation at an organized assembly can effectively combat discriminatory and racist behavior by spreading awareness of race, sexual orientation, and religious affiliation.
Discrimination against race is one of the most common types. Stemming from history, individuals who were not of the white race had little to no freedom of their rights. Although they were not given the same luxuries as white people, they were treated equally.
In work environments, people of different races frequently receive lower salaries, fewer promotions and workloads, and not as many employment opportunities as others. At this assembly, showing an educational video is a persuasive way to enlighten others the effect discrimination can have on a person. After watching the video, handing out a question and coloring sheet is an interactive way to assess information from the video. As a generalization, people should not be treated unjustly based on their color or ethnicity.
Another popular type of discrimination is based on sexual orientation, especially as laws and restrictions have become more significant. At one time, it was considered wrong to be homosexual, meaning those individuals were not permitted to do certain things.
Having a different sexual orientation, aside from being straight, is one of the characteristics that others need to understand, accept and respect.
There have been various counts of harassment, assault, abuse and death because of preferred orientation. There has also been a frequent increase and redundancy of profane name-calling, use of slurs and offensive behavior. An excellent way to spread awareness and ideas on combating sexuality is having a guest speaker.
Sexual orientation and gender identity U.N. independent expert Victor Madrigal-Borloz promotes the mandate from the United Nations Human Rights Council, which protects against discriminatory activity toward sexual preference. This is a great way to interact and ask questions to a knowledgable and intelligent individual on the topic.
Last but not least, religious affiliation has continued to be shamed and banished for decades. People have refused to accommodate and thoroughly understand opposing religions.
Certain people imply discrimination by negatively commenting on worship and practices because they find it abnormal. Welcoming Bishop Mark Bartchak of the diocese to speak about the importance of religious difference informs others how God made us all unique, especially in the ways we follow and believe in him.
Acknowledging the importance of characteristics proves that differences should be honored and not banished or judged.
Engaging in group events is an excellent opportunity that inspires people to educate one another. Working productively to enlighten the minds of those who do not understand the genuine meaning of discrimination and racism can influence different opinions based on factual statements over time.
Sadie Rovansek
Bishop McCort
• • •
Peaceful protests combat discrimination
Discrimination is defined as the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of ethnicity, age, sex or disability. Discrimination is a major problem in the current world. One important way to combat discrimination is through protest.
Protests are important to use because they can bring people together, spread the message and, if done in a peaceful manner, both sides are not negatively affected.
Bringing people together is a very important aspect of protest. When many people are brought together, the importance of the protest becomes more meaningful and allows others to fully express themselves.
Crowds of people promote the impact of the protests and show those in power that what is being discriminated against is meaningful and important and must change.
Examples of many people coming together can be marches, rallies and sit-ins.
Spreading the message of a protest can influence many groups of people and can change the way that people look at certain subjects, especially when it comes to political, ethical and religious values and beliefs.
Spreading the message involves more people in the protests, which in the end leads to a bigger effect on society and on the issue that is being protested.
Peaceful protests are a very important part of effectively protesting. Peaceful protests can resolve conflicts in a state of zero violence. One example of this would be Martin Luther King Jr.’s many rallies and protests in which he refused to resort to violence to prove a point, that he is above hate and violence.
Peaceful protest is very important in showing the values of a protesting group’s actions, and how violence is not a necessity when it comes to protesting.
In conclusion, protesting is a very viable and successful way of combating discrimination, and three ways that make protests so successful are that they bring people together, they spread their teaching and messages clearly, and they are very effective when done in a peaceful manner.
Michael Staib
Bishop McCort
• • •
Combating racism with social media
There are many ways people have combated discrimination, whether it be protests or gathering together to say why discrimination is wrong.
Although these are effective ways to fight against discrimination, I feel that posting on social media is the best way to combat discrimination because it makes it easier to spread awareness, bring people together and give others a bigger platform to speak out more.
Something that is always important about wanting to deal with a problem that can affect a lot of people is by spreading awareness. What better way to spread awareness than social media?
Most of the country is on social media. Since most of the country is on social media, spreading awareness would be a lot easier compared to other ways that people have spread awareness.
Information about a state having problems with racism could reach out to people across the whole country.
This could allow for protests and governments to do more about this problem. One more thing that social media could do to help fight against racism is by people giving them bigger platforms to speak out about racism. Something that I feel like is that some people could have a great way to spread awareness, but with social media, they could tell the people they know to tell the people they know and so forth, creating a much bigger platform for the speaker.
Overall, spreading awareness on social media is a great way to combat discrimination.
Overall, discrimination is a massive problem that is going on in the U.S. There may be many ways to combat discrimination, but I believe that social media is the best way to combat discrimination.
Social media is a great way to combat against discrimination through spreading awareness, bringing people together, and give others a bigger platform to speak out more.
Anthony Onguda
Bishop McCort
• • •
Posters to educate others on racism
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s wise words should still be followed today.
People should learn at a young age because that is when most people form their beliefs.
One step that I could take to fight against racism is to make posters about racism. I believe that creating anti-racism posters will help fight discrimination because they will serve as reminders for students and teachers about ways to fight racism, ways to educate others about racism and ways to report racism.
To begin, in order to stop racism, people need to learn about racism. My posters that will be all over the school will inform everyone. It will have information on racism and how to fight it. It is very important to have ways to fight racism. A great deal of people want to help but do not know how. Overall, the posters will inform people on racism and how to fight it.
Next, my posters will educate people on what racism really is.
It is very important that people understand racism and that it is a terrible stain on society.
If people do not realize how severe this problem is, people will not take the time to learn.
My posters will be located in halls and classrooms so students can look at them no matter where they are in the school.
In short, my posters will educate students and even teachers about racism and how it is a very negative behavior.
Lastly, my posters will teach people how to report racism. If people start reporting racism, I feel like it would really help the fight toward ending racism.
While many kids might not want to report racism because they do not want to be labeled a snitch or anything of that sort, my posters will encourage them to share their experiences. A student could talk to another student or anyone that happens to be using racism and get them to change their ways before you report them.
To sum, if there was a reporting system, I believe that there would be less racism.
Overall, by creating these posters about the fight against racism, I believe that I would be able to really stop a significant amount of racism. They will show ways to fight and ways to inform people while also showing how to report racism. The anti-racism posters will make society a better place, starting in schools.
By creating these anti-racism posters, schools will get a program that helps just like what Malcom X envisioned.
Joseph Zahoran
Bishop McCort
• • •
Children follow in parents’ footsteps
I strongly believe that parents should not be forcing their beliefs onto their children.
Studies have shown that young kids and children are very impressionable by their parents.
Because of this, if those beliefs are racist then there will be a high chance that the child will have the same views as their parents, which will be continuing the cycle of racism in the world we live in.
I believe that if parents are going to have beliefs then they should not be forcing their children to believe the same beliefs as the parents do. This will reduce racism over time, because there will be less and less parents pushing their beliefs onto their impressionable children.
The children should be growing up in households where they can form their own opinions.
In conclusion, parents that are not forcing their children to follow their beliefs will be reducing the spread of racism over the following generations, and this will end both racism and discrimination.
Children have the choice to make their own decisions in their lives since they are their own individual.
George Churilla
Bishop McCort
• • •
Schools can improve anti-racism policies
Racism as defined by the Oxford Dictionary is any prejudice, discrimination or antagonism by an individual, community or institution against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.
Racism is an issue in the United States in several areas; unfortunately it is sometimes present in schools.
Although I think that my school does an excellent job at preventing racism in our school, there are ways schools can improve their policies when dealing with racism.
By improving in all of the three areas of educating, reporting and responding, schools can better fight racism within all schools.
I think the best way to fight racism is to educate the students and teachers better.
This can be done by using anti-bias training videos for every teacher, student and staff member in schools.
Also, this will help eliminate bias in any school because while this is such a simple improvement, it would be very easy to implement in any school.
This is a positive step in the process of eliminating racism in school if implemented properly.
Another way we are able to stop racism in school is to make it easier to report incidents of racism.
There are several online applications available for free that can help schools put systems in place to make it easier and more comfortable for students to report racism.
Furthermore, schools should implement their own system to report racism.
Adding an easy system to help kids report incidents of racism would prevent incidents of racism and help to hold people accountable for their actions.
The final way to help schools fight racism is to respond better. Schools can do this by responding quicker and having proper policies in place for when an event of racism would occur.
This would make dealing with any incidents of racism much easier on the school that has to deal with this unfortunate situation, and it would make it easier and much more comfortable for any student who has to deal with this awful situation of racism.
Overall, having proper policies and quicker responses would help schools manage incidents of racism and help to prevent racism.
Even though this does not encompass combating all the awful problems involving racism in our country today, I believe that if schools help to educate each and every student and teacher, make it easier for them to report any incidents of racism and respond to racism better, they could help to seriously prevent a great deal of these incidents of racism in schools.
These would be some extremely positive and helpful steps in the process of eliminating racism in school.
Grady Pfeil
Bishop McCort
• • •
Club would address injustice in schools
“Racism is so universal in this country, so widespread and deep-seated, that it is invisible because it is so normal.” – Shirley Chisholm, “Unbought and Unbossed.”
Chisholm’s mournful words are words that should broaden their horizons, primarily for students to understand that racism is pervasive everywhere.
Although my school does not tolerate racism, one organization that I can create to address inequality is the Committee against Racism (CAR).
CAR will make a difference because it will fight injustice, help students understand equality and fairness, and encourage students to report discriminatory practices.
To address injustice in schools, school boards will play a key role in enforcing all of the zero-tolerance guidelines.
Together, CAR will ensure that management creates posters, school-related website portfolios and social media posts.
Prior to dissemination, committee meetings will be held to raise public awareness of reprehensible acts or acts.
The student’s parent or guardian will be no stranger to CAR and its anti-discrimination policies for educational institutions.
To balance, members of the CAR will also assist by providing support and funding to justify CAR’s motives.
Then, to help students understand fairness, clear assignments, advancement and clear expectations will be implemented.
Schools should have a way for students to know that inequality is not justified.
CAR affiliates can support this by speaking up and nurturing students’ knowledge.
In other words, the CAR agency can make repeated appearances on the school news and play skits to recreate situations to promote non-acceptance of racism.
In the long run, educating students about acceptable behaviors will improve their behavior. Telling students that their behavior will not be tolerated creates a boundary in relationships with students and their peers.
CAR encourages students to report acts of discrimination to maintain a hate-free community.
CAR promotes a confidential reporting system that will allow students and guardians to resolve issues with accounts that are kept confidential.
CAR encourages students to report problems through their confidential reporting system.
The reporting system website provided by CAR is a network similar to the Safe2Say found on their school-specific website.
For the reason that the student could face a worse situation if their report involves a superintendent.
On the CAR website, instead of advisers, CAR members are warned to raise issues at committee meetings to avoid sensitive sessions with school counselors.
It is inferred that CAR could make a difference by challenging injustice, helping students understand equality and fairness, and encouraging students to report discriminatory practices.
I believe that CAR is a step that can be taken to help combat discrimination.
Courtney Price-Bennett
Bishop McCort
• • •
Zero tolerance for discrimination
One step that I believe could be taken to end discrimination is to be more proactive about stopping bullying. Bullying is an intimidation tactic taken by haters to hurt people who are vulnerable in some way.
Although, we think of discrimination as a racial issue, it is more than that.
Discrimination can be aimed at any group of people or individual persons.
There are a variety of forms of discrimination. One form is age discrimination. That can be directed at younger people or older people depending on the bully’s target. Another form of discrimination is sex discrimination. This is often directed at women because they are sexualized by our culture, and then, some men have a hard time separating that image from everyday life.
I am sure that it can be directed at men at times, too, if they are in the minority group for something, like being a nurse or an elementary school teacher. Other forms of discrimination are based upon the way someone looks, whether that be their body shape or size, skin color or ethnicity.
Bullies tend to feel empowered by using discrimination to hurt or oppress others. Most often, bullying starts out with verbal insults. One place that verbal insults have grown by leaps and bounds is on social media. The term “Karen,” popular to discriminate and categorize white women of a certain age demographic for stereotypical behaviors, has originated from social media and has become a discriminatory way of insulting a group of women.
This and many other forms of hate speech have become normalized through social media.
For these reasons, I feel that dissolving social media’s personal forum format would go a long way in stopping bullying in our world today. Bullying and discrimination go hand in hand, and as a culture, we should have zero tolerance for it.
It’s time to look outside of the box at how we define discrimination, and call out all hate speech, not just speech that is directed at specific races.
For whatever good social media has contributed to society, the empowerment that it has given to bullies to discriminate is not worth the trade off.
Ashley Rhodes
Bishop McCort
• • •
Standing up for equality and justice
According to Thurgood Marshall, an American civil rights lawyer and jurist, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”
Marshall’s words reveal the importance of speaking up on racism and standing for equality and justice. Racism is a common occurrence that transpires in schools across the world. Although many schools do a wonderful job of taming it, many still need the help to stop it.
To stand up against racism, I would construct a group called Battle Against Racism (BAR), which will help stop racism throughout schools.
BAR will work in schools because it will give people of color a place to turn if they are being discriminated, it will advance the message of fighting against discrimination, and it will lead to more reports of racism happening inside of the school, so discrimination can be put to rest.
BAR is a group to invite students of color when they feel they are being discriminated against. Students should feel they have a place to turn to, students of color should have a safe space to get together to talk about how to end racism in the schools.
BAR aims to show that racism will not be tolerated in schools. By having a place to discuss racism, it will make more students feel comfortable to come forward to share experiences. Overall, it is important to have a place for students to come forward about discrimination, so racism ends.
With a group like BAR, students can help each other fight discrimination and get the word out. The students in the group can protest, have meetings, and give speeches about how racist acts affect them, and what the school can do about it.
Protesting is a positive way to spread the word about racism; the students can gather their other classmates who want to help the fight.
They can create posters to put around the school to encourage students to think about their actions and help resolve the issue. Fighting discrimination is a hard thing to do, but when students have support of a group, it can be a great deal easier.
Many racist acts occur everyday in schools, but some students and teachers tend to turn a blind eye. BAR should encourage students to report their encounters with racism so it stops.
Students can be anxious to report situations like this, but that is why BAR is there to help encourage them to. When more students tell their teachers what has happened, it will make others feel more comfortable to do the same thing. Reporting racism will let the school administrators know and stop it.
It is important to stand up for equality. Creating groups like BAR will help to stop discrimination happening in school, and lead to students standing up for themselves. BAR is an inviting group to all students; it will help encourage other students to fight with BAR, and it will let students recognize that it is important to report racism.
Overall, BAR is important for students of color to feel that they are heard, and it will lead to a smaller percentage of discrimination happening in schools, so the inequality Marshall fought against can diminish.
Ari Wiegand
Bishop McCort
• • •
Training program to help stop racism
The issue focusing on combating discrimination should be important to everyone and not just those who are dealing with it in their lives.
To combat discrimination I believe one very effective way would be to start a training program that gets put into the school’s curriculum nationwide to educate kids to teach them about all beliefs. For adults, we could reach out to businesses and offer classes.
First, it would be effective because it would bring awareness to everyone and show the true meaning of discrimination. Secondly, learning about it would bring everyone more respect for each other. Lastly, it would show everyone that no one should discriminate against someone just because of their beliefs, disability, ethnicity, sex or age.
To begin, bringing awareness to everyone and defining the true meaning of discrimination is one of the most important elements of fighting discrimination. Discrimination is the unjust treatment of all categories of people, especially ethnicity, sex, age or disability.
Discrimination might not seem like a huge deal to many people, but to some, discrimination is something they face their whole life. Bringing awareness to schools and businesses can make a huge difference in this world.
Furthermore, starting a training program for not only kids, but adults, too, can change many lives and the way people see each other. Once people learn more about this training program and see how destructive discrimination can be to a person, they will learn how to respect people more.
People all around the world deal with being discriminated against, and most people do not care unless it is happening to them. This is not a problem only happening in schools, but in workplaces, too.
Finally, this will help teach and train people to see what discrimination can do to a person in a negative way and how effective this program could change people to treat others in a positive way. Every single person in this world has beliefs and different issues than another they are struggling with.
Everyone is different and people will never have the exact same beliefs as someone else. This will teach people to see how they would feel if they were in that position and how to stick up for themselves and for the people who may be dealing with discrimination.
Ultimately, everyone in this world needs to make a larger positive impact on this issue.
It is not taught enough for the number of people whose lives are getting affected in a negative way.
To officially combat discrimination, I think this training program is a very big step into fixing a worldwide problem.
Lastly, in hopes that something like this could be created I would be very interested and eager to see how many lives change for the better.
Kira Hindman
Bishop McCort
• • •
What I can do to fight racism
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s words of wisdom are ones people should follow, especially in schools because that is often where students form the foundation of their beliefs.
The step I can take to fight discrimination is to create a club called Learning Different Races Club (LDRC), which
will work because it will fight discrimination in ways to guide students so they understand clear policies about discrimination, they are informed about the expectations about behavior related to racism, and they feel uplifted to report racism.
To begin, in order to combat discrimination in schools, the administration must have specific rules for the policy about racism. LDRC will ensure all students and parents will see the expected rules as they will be posted on multiple school websites. LDRC members can also make different banners that will be placed throughout the school.
Instead of the policies only being discussed once, these policies will be reviewed multiple times. LDRC will make sure that all students and parents will have all the information of the policies, so they understand that discrimination will not be tolerated.
In addition, schools must combat racism by allowing themselves to be public about the expectations.
The administration of the school must create firm ways to let people know that discrimination is not allowed in or around the school. LDRC members will continuously support these expectations of behavior by being loud about the fight against discrimination.
LDRC will create different online posts about discrimination to be read by everyone.
Members can also act out skits and plays to send different messages about the school not allowing discrimination, LDRC members will also re-read the school’s policies about racism and discrimination at different school events.
LDRC members being intentional about the fight against racism may also create a safe ambience for everyone. LDRC’s main goal is to be public about the fight against discrimination and racism and that the school does not accept either in any form whatsoever.
Finally, LDRC encourages that all students and family members should report any school-related incidents of racism. As the students grow older, they slowly stop reporting bullying and think they will be seen as snitches and not be treated correctly. To fight this, LDRC could generate a safe environment and place to report racism. The LDRC members will have weekly and monthly visits with the administration to talk about if they need to go over the policies again with students.
LDRC members will watch for racism events very closely in and around the school, making sure the racism occurrences will never be tolerated, but if they occur, they will be reported.
Overall, the LDRC will help students and family members become better at fighting racism and discrimination because it will guide students so they understand clear policies about discrimination, they are informed about the expectations about behavior related to racism, and they feel uplifted to report racism. LDRC will be a program that gets action.
Richey Hildebrand
Bishop McCort
• • •
School is foundation of where beliefs form
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s words of wisdom are ones people should follow, especially in schools because that is often where students form the foundation for their beliefs.
My school does an excellent job at fighting against racism, but I can form a club called Learning Cultures Club (LCC), which will help students understand cultures, the delicious foods that are important to other cultures, and the social norms in other cultures.
To help students comprehend LCC, we will place advertisements inside the school to explain what the LCC is and why we will be forming this club. Next, LCC will provide lessons on why cultural discrimination and racism will not be accepted.
Second, we will spend little time on lessons and mainly focus on the backgrounds of cultures.
We will provide students with lessons on their cultures by showing what they have done in their past.
Then, we will have the students learn about their own background. They will have the opportunity to bring in a family heirloom that means something to them. After that, we will assign the students a culture to research and then students can share their discoveries with their classmates.
Overall, LCCs goal to have students gain a strong perspective of cultures will be beneficial for students.
In addition, at the end of each month, students in the LCC will bring in snacks from their culture for that week and give a description of the food and the origin of it.
Next, the students will pick a partner and then be assigned a culture. These students will have a week to prepare a dish from their culture, then present it to the teacher.
Students should also not be harassed on what they eat, that is why we have students try foods from across the globe to have the experience of trying something new.
Furthermore, LCC will develop plans to reveal that students all across the world have varying social norms. Not only do students have different rules, but some cultures also have strict guidelines to follow.
To open students’ eyes about the practices from other lands, LCC will create a box filled with rules kids from other countries must follow.
There will be cultures ranging from strict to lenient. Students will draw rules and be required to follow them throughout the day.
Overall, cultural discrimination is a terrible act that happens to a great deal of people around the world. Therefore, by forming the LCC, I will teach students about cultures, the delicious foods that are important to other cultures, and the social norms in other cultures. I think this will help students learn about different cultures around the world and get action.
Eliot Deskevich
Bishop McCort
• • •
Fight discrimination by coming together
Discrimination is a problem all over the world and it’s tearing the whole human race apart. If people don’t start to make a difference now, there will be no change. Anyone can make a difference and here is one thing I think we can do to start.
To begin, no one should be discriminated against by someone else. It is just wrong and an inhuman thing to do. One of the first things I think we can do as a human race to combat discrimination is to come together as one.
Yes, I know this has been a thing that people have tried to get to happen for years, but I think that if we could just do it, it would change everything.
If people could just see that all humans are equal on the inside and stop worrying about what’s on the outside, we could all live in unity but that just seems too hard for some people and I don’t understand why.
It also seems that most people are oblivious to the fact that it happens every day in front of our faces at school, sport events, grocery stores, shopping centers, anywhere that there are people.
I think the answer is to be more educated on the topic of discrimination. It should be taught in our history classes, and we should learn about the history of discrimination and more about the Black history of the United States and all over the world because it is such a beautiful culture and there’s no reason it should be discriminated against.
I have seen discrimination firsthand with having grown up with a lot of African American friends.
At the time, I was too young to realize what was happening, but as I’m older, I look back and think of how awful it was and what I could’ve done to help, like speaking up. If only we would’ve been educated a little more when we were younger.
No one should be discriminated against because of their color, race, ethnicity, culture, etc., we should all love each other equally.
To wrap things up, I think we should be a little bit more educated on the topic of discrimination and we should all come together as one big human race.
Aden Burkhart
Bishop McCort
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.