JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Online shopping has tamed Black Friday shopping from the frenzied event it once was.
But out-of-stock items and continued pandemic-related shipment delays have kept things interesting for some customers and store owners.
Larry and Peggy Stueber traveled about 50 miles from their home in Greensburg to Richland Township to get a Black Friday deal on a gift item at Lowe’s.
“Greensburg was sold out, so the closest one was here,” Larry said.
After Lowe’s, they stopped at the Johnstown Galleria, where they found a lot of attractive sales.
“We saw so many deals, we decided to stay here,” Peggy Stueber said, excited to shop at J.C. Penney and Boscov’s.
Snow dusted the area as shoppers took to stores in the area for Black Friday sales, hopeful that they would find what they want.
Order shipments are unpredictable, Ski Den Sports store manager Brian Graham said.
“The ski industry’s popularity is on fire now,” he said. “Stuff is selling faster.”
However, shipments of outerwear and snowboarding gear from Asia to the West Coast are undependable, he said.
“I’m finding that with everything I sell, some things come in and others do not,” he said.
Shoppers in the area said crowds were light, which they attribute to online sales and lingering affects of the pandemic.
Many walked out of Best Buy and Walmart in Richland Town Center carrying boxes.
Overall holiday sales are expected to grow this year, according to The Associated Press.
For the November and December period, the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicts that sales will increase between 8.5% and 10.5%. Holiday sales increased about 8% in 2020, when shoppers were locked down during the early part of the pandemic.
Customer appreciation discounts were offered at local stores across the area, including athletic shoe store Up-N-Running on High Street, Ebensburg.
Abby Walwro, an employee of the family-owned shoe store, said discounts continue Saturday.
“Even though keeping stock of certain things is a bit hard, we still get shipments,” she said.
“And people supporting local businesses have been such a great help.”
At 659 Lamberd Ave., Geistown, Music Haven owner Ray Purazo has ample stock of musical items. He said he took advice of manufacturers months ago. They warned him of looming supply issues.
He expects to see more customers for Small Business Saturday, and he’ll be ready, he said.
“There are supply-chain issues,” he said. “Certain guitars and amplifiers you just won’t see until next year, but I have good stock for sake of ordering early this year.”
