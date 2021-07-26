Bo Bassett is coming back home to a champion's celebration.
At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a parade of supporters and family will begin at Bassett’s training facility, The Compound, 445 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township, and make its way to Bishop McCort Catholic High School, 25 Osborne St., Johnstown, where the community will welcome home the world champion at noon.
The event will take place outside in the front courtyard of Bishop McCort.
Bassett is the title winner in the 45-kilogram weight class at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships that was held in Budapest, Hungary.
He earned a spot on the freestyle and Greco-Roman teams representing the United States.
Only been five wrestlers in the past 20 years have made both teams.
Ten wrestlers were chosen to represent the U.S. in the freestyle event, one per age group, and Bassett is the youngest world champion in the history of the championships.
At age 14, he wrestled in the 16-17 age group.
Bassett was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the entire freestyle event.
In addition to Bassett, Bishop McCort will recognize other Crusher wrestlers who have recently achieved national recognition.
