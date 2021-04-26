Bishop McCort Catholic High School cheerleaders are bringing home a national championship.
The squad won first place in Medium Varsity Division II at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida. The competition was held was held April 23 through 25.
The national win is Bishop McCort's third in four years and fifth overall.
Coach John Walker said it's always an awesome experience and never gets old.
"Especially with the year that we've had with the trials and tribulations with COVID and being quarantined," he said.
"The season usually would be over in February, so we're now almost three months overtime. It took a lot of strength for these kids to stay the course and keep doing it."
Walker said the team worked hard to achieve the national title.
"It's really been a whole year of practicing when permitted and safe for three to four days a week," he said.
"Everyone was not afforded the opportunity, but our school was very supportive of us and our process on how we got here."
Senior Keara Brandon said being a national champion is amazing.
"We worked all year just for this opportunity," she said.
"I know a lot of teams didn't get to come to nationals because of the pandemic, so we just felt really blessed to be here," she said.
Brandon said winning the title made all the hard work worth it.
"It means everything to me and I've wanted this for so long," she said.
"I joined the team last year in my junior year, but I got hurt and wasn't able to compete. I came back stronger than ever and it means so much for me to be able to finish this last year with my team."
Anna Edminston said it felt good to see their hard work pay off.
"It's so nice to win for my last time," the senior said.
Edminston said seeing how far the squad has come is amazing.
"We started this year and couldn't do basic stunts, so to be able to go from not being able to do basic stunts to executing super elite stunts is incredible," she said.
Edminston said the squad feels like a family and she's never been so close to a team before.
"We feel like a giant group of sisters, and being able to win with them just feels absolutely incredible," she said.
"We're a family who worked so hard together to get what we want. We don't have quit in our vocabulary."
The team will return to Johnstown Tuesday evening.
To view the routine, visit the Bishop McCort Cheerleading Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mccortcheer.
