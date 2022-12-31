ALTOONA, Pa. – Bishop Mark Bartchak of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown issued the following statement regarding the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:
“I am deeply saddened by passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Today, I join Catholics around the world in mourning the end of his earthly pilgrimage and celebrating his life of faithful service to the Church.
"Over the years, I have been deeply inspired by Pope Benedict as a brilliant theologian. Although quite academic and a steadfast defender of Church teaching, his writings were very spiritual and pastoral. Upon his election as Pope, I was impressed by his commitment to charting his own course as successor to Pope John Paul II. He led the Church in a manner that was uniquely and genuinely his own.
"I was privileged to meet Pope Benedict in Rome on two occasions in 2011, the second of which was especially memorable to me. Upon seeing me in a simple black habit that I had to borrow because the airline lost my luggage, he asked me if I was a Benedictine. It immediately occurred to me that the Pope knew the difference between a Benedictine habit and a cassock, but this was his way of engaging in a lighthearted conversation with me. When I explained my predicament to him, he shared humorous stories of his own travel experiences, including lost luggage. Nearly an hour later, Pope Benedict assured me that he was praying that I received my luggage that day, which I did.
"As we mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict, I encourage local Catholics join me in praying for his eternal rest, and I invite the faithful to local observances that will be held here in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown in the coming days, the details of which will be announced soon.
"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace.”
