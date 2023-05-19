There is an old saying that the more things change, the more things stay the same.
As the years pass, I wonder if Abner Doubleday's (supposed) game of baseball would recognize the beloved game. I wonder how Pittsburgh's own Honus Wagner would adapt to baseball today. I think it would take even our beloved Roberto Clemente (from 60 years ago) no time to adjust to the changes.
The main reason these changes have been implemented is time and the length of the games.
When I was a kid, games would last two hours or so. Up to last year, the games ballooned to three hours or more. Fans will sit for three hours for an NFL game because they are faster and more exciting than baseball games. Also, football is set by a one-hour clock. Baseball can stretch into extra innings.
Of course, on a larger scale, it boils down to money. Check out the upper decks of baseball of televised games – they are mostly empty. Owners are losing revenue and prices of tickets, souvenirs and concessions are sky-high. Higher prices mean fewer fans.
To make baseball games more attractive, officials have added/revised new rules to speed up the game – pitch clocks and enlarged bases. The "shift" has been outlawed, aiding batters in getting hits. All good changes.
Of course, some old rules still apply. Umpires still rule the roost. No hitting, bumping or assaulting the umps in any way, which results in suspensions and/or fines of large amounts of money.
I remember as a kid watching the game of the week, where Yankee manager Billy Martin would go on a rant with an umpire. He would kick dirt on him or walk off with a base after being thrown out of the game. It was good theatrics and a way to vent anger at the bad call.
Numerous fans have lobbied for a pitch grid to replace home plate umpires during Major League Baseball games. Each year, more incidents of missed balls and strikes occur due to various reasons. We have instant replay for the infield rulings, but not for home plate.
The grid would be fair and unchallenged.
Granted, most umpires are fair and good men, but we have witnessed too many blatant bad calls over the years and decades to leave this unchallenged.
The bad umpire calls that the Pirates have suffered through recently added to the misery of their lackluster record.
In the good old days (1950s and before), umps and players/coaches would convene at local watering holes near ballparks.
When the Bucs played at Forbes Field, the men who were participants in various roles at the game would meet at a bar in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh.
One source I found said this included putting out cigar butts on each other's hands. Interesting to note one of participants included the great Pittsburgh boxer Billy Conn, who almost beat the great Joe Louis in a fully sanctioned boxing match. It was noted that several times the local police had to be called to restore order.
As baseball struggles through the changes, hopefully it can win back fans.
The Pirates are moving in the right direction and have a core group of longtime loyal fans, including Jim B., Bernie R., Mike R., Tom and Ron K., and myself.
Beat 'em Bucs.
