Halloween is once again lurking around the corner. The clues are everywhere. Pumpkins are all around, stores are filled with Halloween decorations, neighbors are decking their halls will all things orange and black.
Radio stations fill the airwaves with classic songs such as "Monster Mash" (Bobby "Boris" Pickett) and "Werewolves of London" (Warren Zevon). And TV networks fill their screens with images of movies of silent black and white movies such as "Nosferatu" and color talkies such as "Phantom of the Opera." There have been numerous cinematic versions of "Dracula" and "Frankenstein," for example, stretching back to the silent era to present day.
Horror movies are a good way to celebrate the holiday by turning the lights down low and snuggling up on the sofa.
Another good chiller is the radio adaptation of the H.G. Wells' novel "The War of the Worlds." It was the live broadcast back in 1938 on Halloween Eve. The story was updated to present day (1938) and concerned the planet Earth being invaded by an army from the planet Mars.
The production was orchestrated by the 22-year-old boy wonder Orson Welles. You may find this rebroadcast on radio Halloween night, or you can definitely find it on YouTube. While made in 1938, it still has a compelling and riveting storyline that is believable in 2022.
Halloween memories harken back to our childhood. Mom would unearth our decorations from the attic, and we would naturally volunteer to help her. Closer to the holiday, Dad would purchase a pumpkin, and we kids would pull the guts out of it. Dad would finish up the pumpkin, put a candle in it and light it, and the jack-o'-lantern would make its annual debut in our picture window in the living room.
Later, we would head down to Bel-Air Plaza to Grants to pick out costumes that our parents would purchase for us. My favorite costumes were Zorro and Superman. The Batman TV show had not made its appearance yet.
After supper on Halloween, we would rush upstairs to our bedrooms to put on our costumes and anxiously await the the Richland Fire Department to blow the siren to signal the start of trick-or-treating. When they would signal the end of the evening, we would head back home and devour some of our candy before heading to bed.
Fast-forward a few years, when I was too old to go around get candy. I would stay at home to hand out candy and corral our dog Inky, who wanted to jump up on the kids and greet them. Inky was quite a handful – keeping her from jumping on the kids. But I got a kick out of it.
When I lived in Atlanta, I discovered that adults had Halloween costume parties, which were held in homes and at nightclubs. Atlanta really celebrated the holiday – and then some.
These days I'm here at Arbutus and my Halloweens are more sedate. I'll watch a monster movie.
Maybe I'll hang out with Linus and Snoopy and await the Great Pumpkin ...
