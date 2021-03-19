Bill Eggert

Spring has officially started and the season brings people wanting to travel through the woods. With outdoor adventures picking up, this would be a good time to discuss the legend of Bigfoot.
This story goes back to the Native Americans several hundred years ago. Many do not believe in Bigfoot, but many do.
There’s said to be as many as 3,000 Bigfoot in North America alone. That said, sightings of Bigfoot have been seen not only in North America, but also around the world.
Bigfoot is said to be a bipedal being that has appeared numerous times around the country.
The creatures have been reportedly seen in hot spots such as the Northwest (Oregon and Washington), in the South and finally in the Northeast, especially around, believe it or not, Chestnut Ridge.
What exactly is Bigfoot said to look like – other than, naturally, big feet? Experts say the first thing you become aware of if you are in the vicinity of a Bigfoot is an odious odor. Bigfoot is said to be anywhere from seven to 10 feet tall, covered with thick brown or grayish fur from head to toe, and will emit a blood-curdling yell or cry when startled as a signal to other Bigfeet in the area.
Believers say Bigfoot does exist, and they purport to have evidence. There are plenty of plaster prints of the steps of Bigfoot, and there are film images of the creature.
There have been several documentaries on cable, and they purport to prove the existence of Bigfoot. The thing I find interesting about these documentaries is that they show people with scientific equipment that aids them in their searches – high-tech recording equipment that not only captures the sound that Bigfoot makes but also plays it back into portable sound systems – causing an echo used to lure the creature out.
These individuals also have heat sensors that can scan the surrounding area. Of course, we have DNA equipment that can help them determine if the fur they pick off branches is in fact something unknown, or fur from a bear.
Bigfoot – or Sasquatch – is an intriguing figure. People who claim to have seen him feel he’s an intimidating figure. Sightings also seem to be most prevalent at night.
Despite hundreds of organized searches for Bigfoot, each program ends with nothing. Obviously, Bigfoot is a very elusive creature.
One other theory that Bigfoot enthusiasts pose is that he can travel between dimensions.
It would certainly explain why Bigfoot has been hard to catch, much less photograph. Bigfoot has even been linked to UFOs. These two theories obviously strain at credibility.
My own adventure with Bigfoot happened with my friend Bob and a group of us graduating from high school that night. Bob said that something grabbed him by the neck when he was going for branches. I recently called Bob and asked him he was telling the truth that night or just telling us a story. Bob said he was telling us the truth.
I’m not trying to scare anybody or try and keep anybody out of Chestnut Ridge. But I think it is well worth noting that there have been many sightings in that area. Be cautious when out in the woods not only for bears or mountain lions, but also for Bigfoot.
Anything that size is not to be messed with.
