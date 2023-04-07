Bill Eggert

Spring has blossomed in the Friendly City during the past month, much to the delight and surprise of our fellow citizens.
Johnstowners, used to the wintery wind, cold temperatures and grey skies of past years, have noticed a spring in their steps as they traverse the dry sidewalks of Central Park.
With temperatures in the 60s and 70s, folks have shed winter coats in favor of lighter and brighter clothing.
Likewise, a change in the air in Richland Township, particularly in the parking lots of Walmart, Panera Bread, Best Buy and other stores, has been noted.
Shoppers no longer have to make the high jump over islands of slush in parking lots to prevent snow- and slush- covered shoes.
Granted, we still have an occasional rainstorm and picturesque snow flurries.
The bottom line is that Punxsutawney Phil lost major credibility with his pessimistic prognostication in February.
While he has been spot-on many times, this year he misfired.
While living in Atlanta, spring came on time, even a bit early at times. The trees burst forth in beautiful pastel colors around the city like clockwork.
But there was a price to pay for this explosion of color. The notorious Atlanta heat and humidity made its presence known during this time.
And the pollen and bees also made their yearly debut. The pollen was heavy in the form of a greenish-yellow color dust like form, which clung to cars like magnets.
When my birthday arrived March 4, spring had already arrived in Atlanta well before its annual debut on March 20.
Folks who have allergies (such as myself) had rough springs dealing with the pollen.
One distinctive tradition with folks around here, Atlanta and around the country is baseball.
Hope springs eternal for all fans on opening day from our beloved Pirates to the New York Yankees.
Of course, the high point for many is the celebration of Easter, both religious and clerical.
The celebration of Easter, like the season of spring, is a celebration of faith and hope and a renewal of spirit that we all need.
However you celebrate Easter and spring, may you all have a peaceful, joyous and blessed time.
