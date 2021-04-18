It’s hard to believe that this baseball season marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.
April 9, 2001, marked the opening day of its inaugural season.
It was a bittersweet day because on that same day the Pirates lost Willie Stargell. “Pops” was suffering from illnesses in the final years of his life. Another bit of irony was that a statue dedicated to Stargell was unveiled that same day outside of PNC Park.
PNC Park has not had the wealth of historic moments that its predecessors did, but there are a few. Recently, we lost Phil Coyne, who was an usher for the Pirates at its various ballparks for 82 years. The other memory I’d like to notate is the various Pirates who have hit home-run balls into the Allegheny River.
PNC Park is only the latest of the half-dozen or so Pirates homes. The first three incarnations of Pittsburgh’s home field were all called Exhibition Park. The first one suffered flood damage. The next one burned.
They found a couple of floods made the place inhospitable for the Pittsburgh Alleghenies, later the Pirates club.
The third version of Exhibition Park was built with a large wooden grandstand and more seating capacity.
But after a year, the owner of the Pirates, Barney Dreyfuss, ordered a new stadium to be made of concrete and steel. It was situated in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh to get away from the floods and was named after British Gen. John Forbes.
Amazingly, four months after the start of construction on Forbes Field, the Pirates played their first game in the new ballpark at the end of June.
As a young kid, I saw my first Pirates game at Forbes Field in the 1960s. My Uncle Don took me to a night game, and I was mesmerized by the stadium and the action on the field. The crowd, the emerald green grass and the lights were all very exciting to a young kid who loved baseball.
Forbes Field lasted an amazing 60 years, featuring four World Series – three of which the Pirates won: 1909, 1925 and 1960.
Many additions were added to Forbes Field, but the ballpark remained basically unchanged. A small memorial dedicated to Dreyfuss stood against the outfield wall. Later, it was moved to Three Rivers Stadium and after that, inside PNC Park.
Many memories spring to mind.
Probably the greatest moment at Forbes Field in Pirate history was in the 1960 World Series when Bill Mazeroski hit the series-winning home run over the left-field wall against the Yankees. It was bedlam in the streets of Pittsburgh that day, but it was all good-hearted fun.
In 1970, the Pirates moved to Three Rivers Stadium in mid-season. The new stadium was a saucer-shaped park, as was in vogue in the early ‘70s.
Three Rivers Stadium lasted 30 years, half as long as Forbes Field did. In spite of that, the Pirates went to two World Series and won both of them. Three Rivers was a nice stadium, but lacked the charm and character of old Forbes Field.
There were many historic moments at Three Rivers Stadium, including Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th hit.
And that brings us up to the present day – PNC Park.
One thing that people like about PNC Park is it’s an intimate ballpark with the nostalgia of old Forbes Field. A nice addition is having the Allegheny River just outside the outfield wall for home runs to land in the water. Statues inside the ballpark include greats such as Honus Wagner and Clemente, but also Stargell and Mazeroski.
There’s also sort of a statue in the ballpark depicting the hands and bat of Pirate slugger Ralph Kiner.
What I like about the new ballpark is its celebration of the Pirates mystique and the celebration of the team’s history and World Series wins.
If you haven’t been to PNC Park, you really owe it to yourself to make one of the games there. It’s a beautiful ballpark claimed by many to be the most beautiful in America. Of course, I’m biased, but I think it really is. Who knows, you may see a splash-down of a home run ball hit by the Pirates.
