Bill Eggert

Twenty years ago, 2002 …
George W. Bush was the president. Tony Blair was the prime minister of Great Britain, former president Jimmy Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize, and the Queen Mother died at age 101.
This year, 2022 ...
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96. Former president Jimmy Carter celebrates his 98th birthday. After years of marriage to other people, Ben Affleck reconnects with Jennifer Lopez and marries her.
The year 2002 was when my father passed. It is difficult to realize that it has been 20 years. Many events have happened since that sad day. I can only imagine how Dad would have reacted to those events, both historic and family-related.
Dad was a long-time Pittsburgh sports fan. He was born and raised in Pittsburgh and attended Pirates games at old Forbes Field. He also followed the Steelers and Panthers football teams.
Later, he became a Penguins fan. However, in later years, Dad became disenchanted with sports with strikes and scandals.
Dad’s biggest sports thrill had to be when, as a young man, he met Honus Wagner in downtown Pittsburgh at his sporting goods store. Dad never got to see Sidney Crosby play hockey, though he did get to see Mario Lemeiux play, and the Steelers quarterback was Tommy Maddox and Big Ben was still playing college football.
One night, Dad drove to Pittsburgh to meet my Uncle Don to attend a football game at Central Catholic (their alma mater) to see a quarterback named Dan Marino.
Dad was a force of nature.
Nothing could stop him.
There were times and incidents that I remember when Dad would calibrate his response depending on the situation. Regardless of the incident, Dad would temper his response accordingly.
Most of the time. Nobody is perfect, as Dad used to say on occasion.
His red hair was no lie. Dad was definitely old-school, but in the best sense of the phrase.
Dad had a good sense of humor, and a great laugh. He enjoyed old and contemporary TV shows, as well as old and contemporary movies.
His favorite actor was John Wayne. His favorite movie was “The Quiet Man.” He also loved the show “McClintock” and the humor in it.
It was cold and blustery when I flew in to Pittsburgh from Atlanta, where I was living, on that Sunday. The ride back to Johnstown was dark and depressing. The snow had started to fall.
It was a rough week, dealing with the grief and the shock from Dad’s sudden and unexpeçted passing. The family, including our Atlanta relatives, tried as best we could to console Mom.
But our world had changed forever that week.
