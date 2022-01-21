I recently had the opportunity to meet a veteran from World War II who had just celebrated his 100th birthday.
Clyde W. Gindlesperger has been featured in the paper before for an award he won, but more on that later.
My Uncle Don (Navy) and Uncle Jim (Marines) had served during World War II and my dad served in the Army after graduating high school in 1946. Gindlesperger served in the Army throughout Europe during the war.
Gindlesperger was the first person I’ve met after my great-grandfather to pass the 100-year mark.
I’ve been thinking about the events that he seen during the past 100 years. Major events such as the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, the Korean War, the Cold War, the Communist witch hunts, the space race between the U.S. and Soviet Union, the Cuban missile crisis, the JFK assassination, the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War, the 1968 Chicago riots during the Democratic convention, the youth movement, the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy, men landing on the moon, Kent State shootings, Watergate, Three Mile Island, the Iran hostage crisis, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Sept. 11, the rise of computers ...
From Elton, Gindlesperger entered the Army during the middle of World War II, and took a transport boat, the USS Uruguay, over to England. After a brief time in England, he was sent to France and landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy 10 days after the D-Day invasion.
He served as an anti-aircraft gunner attached to the 9th Air Force Normandy campaign and the Battle of the Bulge. His battalion helped to defend Paris after it was liberated, helped to preserve security for allied airfields in Belgium, and served during the occupation of Germany.
Adding to the hardships of war was the frigid winter of 1944-45. Gindlesperger said they had to deal with six feet of snow and temperatures reaching 10 below zero.
Gindlesperger was discharged from the Army in July 1945. He returned back to Johnstown and started working at Bethlehem Steel. He said he emerged from the war without a scratch. Ironically, after starting back to work, he suffered two broken legs.
He married and helped raise three daughters.
A few years back, Gindlesperger was awarded the Legion of Honor medal for outstanding service to France. A presentation was followed with a reception and dinner.
Like many veterans, Gindlesperger seldom discusses his experiences during the war, which is understandable.
Despite this, he has a cheerful disposition and keeps abreast of current events with the daily newspaper.
We are very fortunate to have Clyde Gindlesperger, and men and women like him, as part of our Greatest Generation.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
