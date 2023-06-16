Bill Eggert

Sunday marks Father’s Day.
“Life With Father” was an affectionate 1935 novel, laced with humor and based on Clarence Day’s early teenage years with his family during the end of the 19th century.
It was later turned into a very successful 1939 Broadway play, the longest-running, non-musical Broadway play then and still a record today.
It was then turned into a successful Michael Curtiz movie in 1947, starring William Powell.
The reason the film is still popular today is the endearing character of the father. Despite Father’s stern demeanor and rigid rules, his wife and children loved him. Also important was the relationship between Father and Mother. Father ruled the roost, but Mother had her ways of getting around father’s rules.
Mother was never disrespectful, and she maintained her position in the family as a wife and a mother with respect and assertiveness. Mother’s deft thinking outside the box made her the perfect compliment to Father’s strict rules.
The other reason this story continues to delight audiences is the timelessness of family dynamics.
I am sure we think back on memories of our fathers, both living and deceased. We have many memories.
On Father’s Day, my thoughts drift back to my dad.
Back in those days, Dad took it easy after morning Mass. He would spend time reading the newspaper on the back porch after breakfast. Afterwards, we would give Dad our Father’s Day gifts. I graduated from neckties and golfing items.
No matter what we got dad for gifts, he was always appreciative of each one.
In the afternoons, Dad would fire up the grill and Mom prepared the rest of the feast for those Father’s Day picnics.
One Christmas my mom and dad got me a Joe Palooka floor punching bag with boxing gloves. Dad thought it would be fun to have a boxing match.
To make the match “fair,” Dad got down on his knees. Needless to say, Dad would playfully box with me, softly punching me and laughing. I was getting frustrated trying to hit him back. I yelled at Dad (we were in the living room) with Mom next to us in the kitchen. She told Dad to let me get some punches in, too. Dad lowered his gloves, trying to hear what she said.
At that moment, I saw my opportunity and punched Dad in the nose, giving him a bloody nose. Dad looked surprised. My joy at finally punching him turned to horror when I realized what I had done. Dad wiped the blood from his nose and started laughing.
Dad said, “I guess that will teach me to never let my guard down.”
As I look back, I realized that Dad was only human and could make mistakes, but that was seldom. When he did make mistakes, he usually admitted to them.
The bottom line was that he was only looking out for our best interests.
As we remember our fathers, let’s remember all they have done for us.
Happy Father’s Day!
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and a regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
