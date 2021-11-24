“I’ve Got Plenty to be Thankful For” was a song written by Irving Berlin an sung by Bing Crosby in the 1942 movie “Holiday Inn.”
It was a low time in his character’s life, yet he sang a song about the things for which he was grateful. It’s an upbeat song with thoughtful lyrics.
A lot of people might be wondering what we have to be thankful for this year. Truth be told, everybody’s got things they are not grateful for, things that happened in their lives: injury, illness, even death.
But yet we still press on.
The first recorded Thanksgiving in the colonies was hosted by the Pilgrims in Plymouth in 1621, making this year the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving being celebrated here.
That first Thanksgiving was said to last three days and involved 52 Pilgrims and 90 Wampanoag.
It was in 1789 that George Washington officially proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday. The holiday was intermittently celebrated nationally until Abraham Lincoln made it an official holiday in 1863. In 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant declared Thanksgiving a federal holiday.
Of course everybody remembers from their school days learning about the pilgrim settlers landing at Plymouth Rock.
In 1967, Dad and Mom took the family on a tour of the New England states and one of the spots we stopped at was Plymouth Rock.
It was kind of disappointing. The only thing left of Plymouth Rock was a boulder about the size of a Volkswagen and you couldn’t touch it. There was a wrought-iron fence around the rock to prevent people from, I guess, chipping off mementos. I wonder how much of Plymouth Rock is left now, 50-some years later.
During the past 400 years, Thanksgiving has taken on a life of its own throughout the country.
I’m sure that every family has its own memories from gatherings throughout the years. I know that we do.
As kids, we would anxiously wake up Thanksgiving morning, head to the TV room and turn on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been celebrated annually since 1924, There were all kinds of sights and sounds of floats, parades and bands that celebrated the coming of Christmas.
And then at the end of the parade, we had the jolly fat man himself, Santa Claus, ushering in the official start of Christmas.
While we were watching the parade on TV, Mom and Dad would be out in the kitchen working on the Thanksgiving feast of turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing – the whole nine yards. In the old days, my grandparents would visit us, along with Uncle Don.
Since the very beginning, part of Thanksgiving was giving thanks to God for a bountiful harvest in the New World. The traditions carried on today in various denominations that have services to give thanks.
One tradition of Thanksgiving – which I’m afraid I have to spoil faith in – was the famous buckle hats on paintings, statues and such which was actually fictional. The Puritans never wore buckle hats and that’s been just a popular conveyance that’s been attached to the renderings of pilgrims since back in the days.
Another tradition which I can’t verify is the poem “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Lydia Maria Child. The poem later was turned into a song, which we used to sing back in St. Benedict’s.
And so, families across the nation are recreating that classic image of a Norman Rockwell painting has held a place of enduring legacy, and as we bask in the warm afterglow of Thanksgiving as we prepare anxiously for Black Friday, be kind to your neighbors when you’re out there sliding around buying Christmas gifts that are on sale.
Enjoy your Thanksgiving and the ensuing Christmas season. Remember to give thanks – not just on Thanksgiving, but every day of the year.
Every time we wake up is another day given to us. It won’t be a perfect Thanksgiving or Christmas, but we still have plenty to be thankful for.
