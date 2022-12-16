Bill Eggert

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Christmas is approaching faster than in years past – or so it seems. It will be here before you know it.
The Christmas season is a time of many emotions, depending on your situation at this time of year.
Of course, the religious aspect of Christmas too many times gets lost in the shuffle of office parties, shopping for presents and the general overall commercialism of the holiday.
To be sure, we have movies, TV shows, songs and stories, in addition to our faith, to remind us of the true meaning of Christmas.
To me, some cherished aspects of the holiday include traditions and memories, including helping Dad hang up outdoor Christmas lights and setting up the outdoor manger. Dad would be wearing his old Army coat with the fur collar, like he did every year.
I would be fighting the brutal winter wind and holding the wooden ladder steady for Dad as he hung the lights.
Mom would be doing double duty – decorating indoors while baking delicious Christmas cookies that would permeate the kitchen with the familiar aroma of holidays. Mom kept most of the cookies for visiting friends and neighbors.
Our pooches, Inky and later Holly, did not quite understand what all this excitement was about, but they joined in the festivities anyway in hopes of getting a cookie. Needless to say, the dogs went ballistic with excitement on Christmas mornings. The colorful gift wrappers and the tree all lit up with lights, ornaments and garlands were sensory overload.
Us kids would help where we could, and stay out of trouble, watching WTAE’s “Adventure Time with Paul Shannon.”
Paul was a local TV legend.
He introduced us to “The Three Stooges,” figuratively and literally, and would daily send a rocket ship, to the North Pole with us kids letters to Santa.
And no Christmas would be complete without a trip to a busy and hectic downtown Johnstown to the winter wonderland. Our pilgrimage would send us to see the “Big Guy” – Santa! Nothing as exciting as Ralphie’s visit – Santa at Penn Traffic was much nicer.
Of course, snow was a given back then. Shoveling snow was hard work, but lots of fun. Even our dogs enjoyed bouncing through the snow.
As a kid, I did not concern myself with driving in the white stuff. I just enjoyed the ambience of the snow-covered landscape.
Presents are still exchanged and offices still have office parties. Snow is no longer a given for Christmas, but folks still scurry about to fulfill various errands for Christmas, and the magic of the holiday still holds.
Maybe times are not as innocent as they used to be, but Christmas is what we make it. It could be worse. There are folks spending the holidays in hospitals, rest homes, in the military protecting our country.
We still have things to be grateful for. I want to thank readers for their beautiful Christmas cards, and wish all my readers a merry Christmas and happy holidays.
