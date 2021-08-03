JOHNSTOWN – Approximately four miles of bike lanes – complete with the white-painted images of riders – now line part of Route 403 through Ferndale Borough, Johnstown and Upper Yoder Township.
They were created as part of a $4.1 million Pennsylvania Department of Transportation upgrade that included installing paving, signals, Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps, guide rails and drainage.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, 35th District, considers the lanes to be more than only a place for riders to hopefully safely pedal their bikes.
“People may look at this and they might just see a silhouette of a bike painted on asphalt,” said Langerholc, the Senate Transportation Committee chairman. “But I see more than that. I see disposable income dollars traveling throughout our communities and our small businesses. I see rising property values. I see families taking advantage of a low-cost recreational activity. I see people getting outside, getting away from screens and social media and improving their mental health. I see the future, and I see the future and the commitment that we have here at all levels, and the future is bright and exciting.”
The work was completed in early July.
On Tuesday, Langerholc joined Jennie Granger, PennDOT deputy secretary for multimodal transportation; Thomas Prestash, PennDOT District 9 executive; and Jarrod Bunk, Hope Cyclery co-owner, to bring attention to the bike lanes.
“These are not just about moving people from Point A to Point B,” Granger said during the event at Rigby Park in Ferndale. “They are about quality of life.”
Bunk described the bike lanes as part of an effort that is “bringing communities together by the power of the bike.”
