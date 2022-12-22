JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Christmastime cold front will make the region's temperatures feel nearly 30 degrees below zero at times this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
With single-digit temperatures and strong wind gusts forecasted, conditions are expected to be Cambria and Somerset counties' coldest of the winter so far – and officials are urging residents to prepare for the chill.
"We're looking at wind chills that are going to bring bitter cold – so first and foremost, if you can avoid going outdoors (and traveling), you should avoid it," National Weather Service meteorologist Nicholas Beaty said.
Beaty said a cold front will move into the area Friday, dropping temperatures to around zero degrees in the evening.
With those temperatures – including wind chills as harsh as 29 degrees below zero – projected to linger this weekend, frost bite can set in within a half hour, Beaty said.
Anyone who must go outside, he said, should wear multiple layers of clothing and cover as much exposed skin as possible.
That means adding adding gloves, scarves and hats and insulated coats that keep layers underneath dry.
With the storm that was projected to bring rain into early Friday, plummeting temperatures can cause wet roads to "flash freeze" – meaning the risk of accidents and stranded vehicles rises, Beaty said.
Travel warnings
The high winds can also pose problems at home, given the potential for downed trees and power lines, local officials said.
Emergency management officials in Cambria and Somerset counties have response plans in place in case of prolonged outages and other weather-related emergencies.
Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said his agency will be in contact with other organizations – such as PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the American Red Cross – in the coming hours and days to ensure sudden needs are met.
But area residents can prepare, too, he said.
"People who are planning to travel for Christmas should monitor the weather and also the roads they'll be traveling on through websites like 511pa.com," Landis said.
The site enables motorists to see if roads are closed or restricted.
"It's another way to tell if travel plans are worth the risk or not," Landis said.
'Know the forecast'
Much of the northeast is in line for frigid conditions and winter weather this weekend.
If it doesn't appear traveling is necessary, "there's still time to plan a virtual gathering," Landis said.
He advised area residents planning to attend other events to call ahead to see if they haven't been canceled or rescheduled to avoid an unnecessary drive.
"If you can avoid the trip, stay home," he said.
Statewide emergency management leaders shared a similar message.
“Many people are traveling to spend time with friends and family this weekend, so it’s important to know the forecast for your home, your destination and points along your intended travel route,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said.
“We can’t control the weather, but we each can control how informed and prepared we are, so that we can make decisions that keep our loved ones safe.”
