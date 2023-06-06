JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Reflecting on her high school career with the graduation ceremony about to begin, Greater Johnstown High School senior Jaydah Favor said Monday evening’s event felt “like freedom.”
She was one of the students celebrated at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial during the district’s 158th commencement.
“It’s very bittersweet,” Favor said. “I’m excited. Happy. Sad.”
The senior joked that she’d been dreading the day as it approached because graduating meant growing up.
Although the milestone also allowed her to think about her time in high school and a few thoughts arose, such as, “Enjoy every little moment in the moment.”
Mother Ryan Wilson could barely hold back her excitement knowing her daughter, Neveah Tisinger, was about to receive her diploma.
She and her other daughter, Dallyce Tisinger, son Eathann Davis and husband Mark Tisinger were wearing matching shirts that read “Senior Squad 2023.”
“It’s a big, exciting moment for her,” Wilson said. “She worked hard.”
The parent noted that Neveah Tisinger had some difficulties in school but persevered and always promised she’d walk at graduation.
“She kept her promise,” Wilson said.
The evening’s event also was made special because Wilson’s own mother passed away before she graduated from Greater Johnstown.
Wilson said every parent should get to watch their child receive their diploma because it’s an amazing accomplishment.
Senior Terffaril Stalworth said he’d been thinking about graduation all day.
“I feel hyped,” he said.
Stalworth hung out with friend Nyerre Collins near the student area before the ceremony.
Collins said knowing he was about to finish his high school career didn’t feel real.
As students lined up and family members filed into the stadium a video of students, teachers, administrators and staff played on the Jumbotron in the center of the arena.
Each shared their congratulations with the seniors, wishing them luck in their next adventure while also passing on advice.
When the seniors processed to their seats, families yelled from the stands to their students, who in turn returned shy smiles and waves to their loved ones.
Matthew Rybolt, class president, was the first of several speakers to address the crowd and shared his experiences throughout his time at Greater Johnstown.
Although elementary and middle school were somewhat easy, he said, high school left him searching for a place to fit in.
It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic separated him from his classmates and he was able to connect to them virtually that he had a realization regarding his approach to the rest of school and his future.
“You need to be you,” he advised his peers.
Once that happens, he told them, the rest will fall into place.
