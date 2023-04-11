JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Learning Lamp-developed “Best Day Ever!”
lesson plans are now available for school, child care and community providers.
This “turnkey summer camp” programming was developed by teachers, and offers 12 preschool and 12 school-age week-long-themed units for free through August.
The lessons are aligned with common-core standards and include high-quality content.
In exchange for the free programing, The Learning Lamp invites participants to fill out a survey for each lesson used.
Those who complete a survey are entered into a drawing to win one of two $200 Amazon gift cards at the end of the summer.
For more information and to register, visit thelearninglamp.org/shared-services-child-care-providers/best-day-ever.
