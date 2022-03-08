SOMERSET, Pa. – A Berlin-area woman was found guilty on Tuesday of hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on an arrest warrant in 2021.
A jury found 45-year-old Jennifer Moore guilty following a two-day trial, Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
Charges were filed against Moore by Somerset police in January 2021, online court records show. At the time, police were seeking to execute a warrant on a Somerset County man who failed to appear on charges stemming from a drug case, Metzgar said.
Metzgar’s Assistant District Attorney William Cline prosecuted the case.
Sentencing is being set for May, Metzgar said.
