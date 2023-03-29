Gavel

MorgueFile

HASTINGS, Pa. – A Centre County man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of sexually abusing a girl in Fallentimber from 2013 to 2021, authorities said.

David A. Wance, 57, of Bellefonte, was ordered to stand trail following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by state police in Ebensburg, the investigation began with a ChildLine report that was filed by a mandated reporter. An adult alerted authorities after seeing an email from the girl to a friend, saying she was tired of being mistreated and touched by Wance.

Troopers charged Wance with aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 13 years old, corruption of minors, indecent assault, indecent exposure and endangering the welfare of children.

Wance is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $75,000 percentage bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you