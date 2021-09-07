JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Beginnings Inc. will hold the first “Roll and Read” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
At registration, which is in Central Park in downtown Johnstown, families will get a canvas tote bag, a map of the 1-mile stroll and a plastic sports bottle for each of their children.
Along the way, there will be designated stations to stop and hear a story read.
Some community companies and agencies will also be available in the park to share their information.
