BEDFORD, Pa. – A Bedford woman was jailed on Sunday after police allegedly found heroin, fentanyl and syringes inside a trailer with an 11-year-old child, authorities said.
State police in Bedford charged Cynthia Jo Feathers-Kustaborder, 39, of the 200 block of BJF Mobile Park Road, with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of medical marijuana act.
According to a complaint affidavit, state police were called to a single-wide trailer in Bedford Township at 1:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported overdose.
Troopers found no drug overdose, but questioned Feathers-Kustoborder, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Troopers allegedly found drug paraphernalia and noted that a child lives in the trailer on the weekends.
Troopers secured a search warrant and seized four bundles of suspected heroin and fentanyl, drug packaging material, and capped and uncapped syringes.
Feathers-Kustaborder was arraigned by District Judge Kevin R. Diehl, of Bedford, and sent to Bedford County Correctional Facility after failing to post $75,000 bond.
