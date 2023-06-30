A Bedford County woman was jailed on Friday, accused of assaulting a man and chasing him from a house with a handgun threatening to “blow his guts out,” state police in Bedford said.
State police charged Jessica Dawn Barnett, 37, of the 2100 block of Diehl Road, with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Barnett allegedly entered a Colerain Township home at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, turned off the lights and allegedly screamed at the people inside, “I’m ready to take y’all.”
Three people began searching for Barnett when she allegedly sprang from a bedroom closet and attacked a man, ripping his shirt, the affidavit said.
Barnett allegedly told the man that she would “blow his guts out.”
Barnett allegedly told state police that she had been attacked first. Troopers did not say what led to the dispute.
Barnett was arraigned by District Judge Kevin R. Diehl, of Bedford, and sent to the Bedford County Correctional Facility after failing to post $45,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
