Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.