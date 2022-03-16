Pennsylvania Lottery

Pennsylvania Lottery

 Pennsylvania Lottery

BEDFORD – A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth more than $184,671 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Magni-Find Money game was sold at a retailer in Bedford County on Tuesday.

Coen Markets, 6371 Lincoln Highway, Bedford, will receive a $500 selling bonus.

Magni-Find Money is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you