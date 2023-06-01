BEDFORD – A Snake Spring Township man was sentenced to serve up to 60 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend’s father, who responded to a domestic dispute at her home in 2021, state Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Thursday.
A Bedford County judge ordered 40-year-old Tico Octavious Franklin to serve 30 to 60 years in state prison.
Franklin pleaded guilty in March to third-degree murder, robbery of a motor vehicle and three counts of reckless endangerment.
Franklin repeatedly shot 64-year-old Brian Hunter, who had just arrived at his daughter’s home on April 24, 2021, where a domestic dispute was taking place.
“This man answered a call for help from his family and was met with a hail of gunfire from Tico Franklin,” Henry said.
“It will be several decades before this defendant will see the possibility of re-entering society.”
Hunter was called to his daughter’s home and upon arrival he asked Franklin to leave. Franklin refused, pulled out a handgun and shot Hunter.
Hunter tried to escape behind his vehicle, but Franklin followed and continued to shoot him. Hunter’s two grandchildren were present during the killing.
Franklin then took his girlfriend’s keys and fled in her car.
He was arrested days later in Baltimore.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Katie Wymard prosecuted the case.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.