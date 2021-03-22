A Bedford County man died Saturday when he was hit by a pickup truck while walking along Valley Road in Napier Township, authorities said.
State police in Bedford said Brian W. Morris, 56, of Schellsburg, stepped in front of an F250 Supercab driven by Jose A. Hernandez, 34, of Hagerstown, Maryland.
The truck hit Morris in the middle of the right lane. Morris was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.
The driver hit the brakes to avoid striking the man, troopers said.
