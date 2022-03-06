EVERETT, Pa. – An 81-year-old Bedford County man has been charged with attempted homicide and other alleged crimes, stemming from an incident in Snake Spring Township on Saturday.
Donald Rose is accused of allegedly stabbing an 80-year-old woman several times and hitting her on the head with a kitchen pot, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. She was life-flighted to a hospital with severe injuries.
The incident took place inside Homewood at Spring House Estates.
Rose faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of a weapon and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.
Rose is in Bedford County Prison. Bail was denied because, according to the court docket, “No condition or combination of conditions will ensure compliance.”
A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kathy Calhoun.
