Bad Luck Lover Boys will hold a release party for its pop-punk/alternative rock album “Letters to Emily” at 6 p.m. April 30 at Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, downtown Bedford.
This is the band’s first, full-length album, which they produced in collaboration with Sound Wave Studios in Bedford.
CDs will be available to purchase for $10.
The launch party is BYOB for those 21 and over. Proper identification is required.
Attendees will be required to wear masks except when seated at a table.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
Information: 814-310-1987.
