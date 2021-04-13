Bad Luck Lover Boys will hold a release party for its pop-punk/alternative rock album “Letters to Emily” at 6 p.m. April 30 at Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, downtown Bedford.

This is the band’s first, full-length album, which they produced in collaboration with Sound Wave Studios in Bedford.

CDs will be available to purchase for $10.

The launch party is BYOB for those 21 and over. Proper identification is required.

Attendees will be required to wear masks except when seated at a table.

There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.

Information: 814-310-1987.

 

