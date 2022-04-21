EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Beaverdale woman was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court Thursday on charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Courtney M. Chuckalovak, 24, entered a guilty plea before president Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to a maximum of 7 years probation.
According to a criminal complaint, Chuckalovak was charged in September after a CYS representative and a police officer spoke with her about a July 19 incident in which it was alleged that Chuckalovak struck a 3-year-old child in the side of the head after he stuck a key into an electrical outlet.
The child reportedly received treatment from Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and was later interviewed at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township, where he said that he had been struck, the complaint said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.