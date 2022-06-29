SOMERSET, Pa. – A 4.2-mile traffic detour will be posted next week to enable repairs to occur on a Beagle Road bridge.
According to PennDOT, the traffic detour will go into effect July 5 on the bridge that crosses over Coxes Creek near the Milford and Black townships border in Somerset County.
The detour will follow Water Level Road, East Mud Pike, and Humbert School Road no later than Aug. 16, PennDOT wrote in a release to media.
Work on this project consists of the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail, drainage and signage upgrades.
The work is part of a 12-bridge, $2.6 million project being handled by George S. Hann & Son Inc. of Ft. Littleton.
