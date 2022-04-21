JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will hold auditions for “Macbeth” at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tioga Street pavilion in Stackhouse Park, Westmont.
“Macbeth” will be performed July 14-16 and July 20-23 in the park’s main pavilion.
Those auditioning can bring a prepared piece or one will be provided.
Video auditions along with a resume can be submitted to wlmshakspr@aol.com through Monday.
Information: 814-539-9500 or www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.