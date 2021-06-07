Joe Prucnal has been involved with Johnstown Concert Ballet productions as a set designer and backstage helper for years.
But Sunday’s program honoring his late sister was hard to watch.
“It’s incredibly important, but incredibly sad,” Prucnal said Sunday after “I Hope You Dance,” a tribute to Carla Prucnal, was held at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown.
“I’m so appreciative for what they did to honor Carla,” he said.
Carla Prucnal died in December, after founding and shepherding the dance organization for more than 50 years.
Sunday’s tribute featured 31 of the school’s ballet students, age 3-18, performing in five numbers. Haley Mosorak, 14, has been with the school for eight years and was honored to be part of Sunday’s program. She credited the school’s teaching staff, that Carla Prucnal recruited, with bringing out the best in the students.
“They believe in every single dancer,” Haley said.
Haley’s mother, Tabatha Plummer, also commended the program for building talent and character.
“As a dance mom and backstage mom, I get the joy of watching individual girls grow as dancers,” Plummer said. “We help them as they go through the emotional roller coaster before a performance.”
Carla Prucnal’s influence went beyond the plié, relevé, entrechat and other movements, Plummer said.
“Carla was more than a dance teacher to these girls,” Plummer said. “She was a mother, grandmother, a friend; truly inspiring them to dance their best. She was a legend in Johnstown.”
Joe Prucnal lives in Washington, where he has had a career as an architect. While that background helped bring some “aesthetics” to the ballet stage designs, he said his sister was the organization’s artistic catalyst.
“It’s dance, choreography, costume design; it’s everything,” he said. “She deserves every minute of this tribute.”
Carla Prucnal studied art at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and taught portraiture. She shared that gift with students including Meghana Gella, of Westmont, who did sketches during breaks in ballet class or programs.
“I used to give them to her, and she’d give me little corrections and tell me what to do to fix it,” Meghana said after the program. “We’d talk about art.”
A “portrait-in-progress” of Carla Prucnal that Meghana is creating was displayed at Peoples Natural Gas Park during Sunday’s program.
“She was a talented woman,” Meghana said. “I just thought, creatively, it would be good to say goodbye in that kind of way – to do something in her memory that she would want to do herself.”
Sunday’s ballet program was not just honoring the past. The show illustrated the organization’s commitment to the future.
“We want people to know we are still here,” said Monica Petak, JSB board president.
“We are going to be here for the next 50 years. We are going to carry on her legacy. We have a lot of committed people.”
