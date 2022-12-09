JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two popular downtown Johnstown destinations – Balance Restaurant and Stone Bridge Brewing Company – opened expanded dining areas this week.
Owners of Balance Restaurant have opened The Vault dining room in a former bank building connected to the original restaurant on Johnstown's Main Street, unlocking the ability for a new three-course menu to be offered.
A new executive chef at Balance, Biswajit Paul, introduced a fine-dining menu Friday at the original Balance dining room.
Another restaurant in downtown Johnstown has also celebrated an expansion this week.
Stone Bridge Brewing Company, 104 Franklin St, opened a wine loft with a lounge area and seating for about 40 people.
Opening The Vault
At The Vault, Paul fuses American cuisine with Indian spices – and he takes pride in plate presentation.
"It's a different kind of experience I like to show people," he said.
Paul has 19 years of experience as a chef and was previously an executive chef at a restaurant in Indiana County. He is originally from the city of Kolkata in India's West Bengal state.
The traditional Balance menu is also available from executive Chef Brian Arnett at the new Vault dining room, where the atmosphere includes marble floors and a chef's table dining area in an actual bank vault from the early 1900s.
The Vault is the latest completed aspect of the Balance Resturant complex, which includes the original dining room, a courtyard dining area, and the Mission Inn dining room – all connected and all accessible through one main entrance at 411 Main St.
Arnett, originally from Las Vegas, previously worked under renown chefs including Giatta DeLorentiis, he said. He moved to Johnstown after meeting his wife, a Johnstown native.
"In Las Vegas, you don't get to meet your customers, but I can do that in Johnstown – meet people who care and want to be part of this, too," he said.
Balance Restaurant is owned by Mike Artim and Amanda Artim.
"The more options we can bring downtown for people the better," Mike Artim said.
Stone Bridge loft
At Stone Bridge Brewing Company, the new loft features a wine cellar full of selections from around the globe and a menu of small plates.
"It's a space where you can come up with friends and grab a table – but reservations are encouraged," said manager Matt Bennett.
Stone Bridge Brewing Company now has three distinct dining areas – a pub, Craft Modern Kitchen and the wine loft.
"It's a place to sit back, relax and order a bottle with friends and enjoy a view of the city," Bennett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.