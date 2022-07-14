JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local students can stop in at the Wireless Zone, 592 Galleria Dr., to receive a free backpack stuffed with supplies on July 31.
This is the 10th time the company has held the nationwide School Rocks giveaway this year.
The next event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and supplies range from pencils and rulers to glue, paper and folders.
While there, families can also enter a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can apply.
There will be five scholarships given out randomly to selected winners.
