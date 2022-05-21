JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Angel Vitez started supplementing formula into her infant son’s diet last year, she chose a Similac brand designed to match the benefits of breast milk.
These days, the Johnstown-area woman is buying whatever she can find.
“We had to stop at four different stores (Wednesday),” Vitez said, noting that she found the last large can of formula on the shelf – an off-brand product that she wouldn’t normally have purchased.
“I never thought I would walk into the formula aisle and see it completely cleared ... or be studying the sides of nutritional labels on cans of formula to see if it has the ingredients we believe to be important for his development,” she said.
While a series of actions by the Biden administration this week hint that new supplies of formula could soon be on the way, that hasn’t yet eased Angel and husband Cory Vitez’s concerns.
Over the past month, millions of parents across the nation have found themselves scrambling for a reduced supply of baby formula – the consequences of the mid-February shutdown of a Michigan factory operated by one of the nation’s few formula suppliers, Abbott Nutrition.
The Food and Drug Administration stepped in after two infants died and others were hospitalized with bacterial infections after consuming formula manufactured at that factory – and an inspection of that facility’s conditions raised additional issues.
The closure’s impact was multiplied because just three major companies dominate the U.S. formula industry – Abbott, which makes Similac; Rickett Benckiser, which makes Enfamil; and Gerber manufacturer Nestle.
Abbott controls 40% of the market and is one of a small number of companies that are government-approved to make the product.
It’s also one of just three approved for the supplemental program for women, infants and children (WIC), an aid program similar to food stamps that many lower-income families rely on to afford formula, which can cost $50 for a two-week supply.
The shortage directly impacted certain specialized Similac brands, but in recent weeks it has spread because parents are buying what they can find. And others are hoarding the product – for personal use or resale – despite repeated messages to avoid overbuying.
Federal response continues
It’s an unsettling situation, Jenn Wilcox, of Johnstown, said while pushing a shopping cart at Walmart in Richland Township on Thursday with her 9-month-old son, Sawyer, at her side.
“I feel lucky because I nurse my son,” Wilcox said, “but not everyone is able to do that. I have friends who have been having trouble finding it because the formulas they use aren’t available.”
The FDA reached a deal to allow Abbott to reopen by early April and begin manufacturing new supplies.
Federal efforts this week were also aimed at pumping new supplies into the market, including what the Biden administration called “Operation Fly Formula.” That step will direct U.S. formula manufacturers to import supplies from overseas to quickly get more formula on U.S. shelves.
That includes a plant in Ireland – while one of the world’s largest formula producers, France-based Danone, has already stepped up its shipments to the U.S, according to reports.
“Imports of baby formula will serve as a bridge to this ramped-up production,” President Joe Biden said in a letter Wednesday to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture aimed at streamlining the import process.
Department of Defense charters will be tasked with flying in shipments to speed up imports.
Two separate efforts by House Democrats also headed to the Senate, including one that would allow participants in WIC to receive additional types of formula, rather than one specific type. The measure received broad support, aside from “no” votes by nine House Republicans, including U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Senate approved the bill on Thursday.
Large store chains have also taken step to control bulk buying and allow more people to purchase formula.
Dr. Joseph Aracri, systems chair of pediatrics for Allegheny Health Network, said officials at the regional system were hopeful that federal actions will help alleviate the problem – but it may take a few weeks.
“We urge parents to contact their (child’s) pediatricians with any questions they may have – and to try to remain calm as we work through this difficult situation,” he said.
Aracri said most babies can do fine with any available formulas – except those reliant on amino-acid based formulas such as Elecare.
Those who have some remaining can try mixing it with other formulas to minimize digestive issues, if they have no other choice, he said.
‘Hard for families to get by’
Signs posted in the Richland Township Walmart’s baby department on Thursday issued notice that customers were limited to five units of formula per child.
A scan through the aisles at Ideal Market, Walmart, Giant Eagle and Market Basket showed all of the stores had at least some types of formula, but most were down to smaller quantities – cans costing $16 or $17 that last several days. Sellers on the auction sites such as Ebay were trying to peddle the same cans for $37 on Friday.
That worries Vitez – and health systems such as Allegheny Health Network, which cautioned parents this week to try local drug stores and other trustworthy distributors when grocery stores run dry.
“The sad thing is that us as parents will pay anything to be able to feed our child,” said Vitez, whose son, Jaxon, is 9 months old. “Even double the cost ... to find them a can.”
She said she was encouraged to see steps were being taken to ramp up supplies, but even that may have consequences, she worried.
“I fear importing it from other countries is going to raise that cost even more,” Vitez said. “With gas and food costs already so high ... (it) is really going to make it hard for families to get by.”
