Tips to navigate the formula shortage

Allegheny Health Network offers these tips for navigating the baby formula shortage:

• If supermarkets and “big-box” stores are out of formula, check drug stores or baby supply stores. Call first to ensure they have supply on hand.

• When searching online, stick to well-known distributors and pharmacies rather than auction sites. • Food banks and charity organizations may also have leads on where to buy formula.

• Most babies are OK with any available formula. (The only exception is for babies who need an extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula such as Elecare, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.)

• If you have some of the old formula available, you may want to mix it with the new formula to minimize any digestive upset.

• Do not attempt to make more baby formula by adding more water, or use homemade formula recipes circulating on the internet. These practices are not safe and can lead to nutritional imbalances, health problems and even infant deaths.

• Toddler formulas are safe for a few days for babies who are close to a year old, and “premature” formula can also be used safely for a few weeks.

• For babies age 6-12 months who drink regular formula, cow’s milk may be used for a brief period of time. Make sure to include iron-rich solid foods in the baby’s diet. Goat’s milk, almond milk or other plant milks are not recommended.

• Soy milk fortified with protein and calcium may be used in an emergency for babies about a year old.

• Breast milk banks are available on a very limited basis to high-risk babies such as those born prematurely or with low birth weight and can provide safe, pasteurized breast milk; however it is not safe to share breast milk amongst friends, relatives or acquaintances.

• Babies older than 6 months can also begin to get more nutrition from solid, pureed food.

• If you can breastfeed, do. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding as the sole source of nutrition for infants up to six months.

• If you initially decided not to breastfeed, or stopped early, it is sometimes possible to resume breastfeeding, a process called relactation. AHN Lactation Consultants can also be reached by calling 412-578-7030.

• Don’t make the shortage worse – buy only a 10 day to two-week supply, to help everybody have a chance to buy what they need.

Source: Allegheny Health Network