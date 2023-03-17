JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A South Fork woman killed in a one-vehicle crash in Adams Township on Wednesday died from multiple blunt force trauma, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
An autopsy was performed Friday on Billy Jo Burggraf, 33, at ForensicDx in Windber.
Lees said her death was accidental.
Burggraf was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala westbound on state Route 869 (Locust Street) near the U.S. Route 219 interchange at 8 p.m. when she lost control and hit a light pole and a tree, Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss said.
Burggraf died at the scene.
Township police and the coroner’s office are searching for the cause of the crash.
