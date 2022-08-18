JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A defense firm is exploring the idea of building and testing unmanned aircraft at the region’s airport.
It’s an idea still in the earliest stages, John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Manager Cory Cree said.
But it prompted Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority members to take preliminary steps Tuesday to enable the company to continue its due diligence.
“They contacted us about hangar space ... to consider a potential two-year lease that would allow them to make and modify unmanned aerial vehicles,”or UAVs, Cree said.
Airport officials did not identify the company, but acknowledged it already has a Johnstown-area presence – and that if they are able to sign contracts for the “UAV” work, they would ship them from Johnstown to outside customers.
Authority officials are providing the company with a full list of hangar rental rates – and through a Tuesday vote, that will also include rates for hangars projected to be bid and built in 2023.
Cree said the airport has existing space it can offer the company – but also set rates for its yet-to-be-built two unit corporate hangar ($1,500 per unit per month) and an eight-unit box hangar ($300 per unit per month).
“We want to make sure we give them all of the information we have so they can make their decisions,” Cree said.
In a separate move, the board voted that the company’s current business plan for the work would not be charged fees as a “Limited Fixed Base Operator” since the firm would not be providing services to existing airport users.
For anyone to test or fly aircraft within the airport’s boundaries requires Federal Aviation Administration approval, airport officials said.
While discussions are in the early phases, the company could move forward with its plan to develop the fixed-wing aerial vehicles “relatively soon,” Cree said.
‘AirPower’ event
Airport officials tentatively approved plans to bring the AirPower History Tour back to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in 2023.
The group flew into Johnstown five years ago, bringing aircraft from the first half of the 20th century – including a World War II-era B-29 bomber to illustrate the technology of the day and keep their stories alive.
Dates are still being considered, Cree said.
But the company would set up and tear down necessities for their multi-day event, he said.
The final approval would be based on the tour providing a certificate of insurance, Cree added.
