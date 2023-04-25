SOMERSET, Pa. – An inmate at the Somerset County Jail faces criminal charges for intentionally flooding his jail cell with toilet water, authorities allege.
Somerset Borough police charged Cyle Lee Smith, 24, of Berlin, with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.
According to the complaint affidavit, Smith was housed in Cell A-27 on Sept. 1, 2021. A corrections officer said Smith had blocked the gate of Cell A-17 with a mattress and was continually flushing the toilet, causing it to flood the cell and adjacent areas.
Water in the flooded cell caused damage to five ceiling tiles and a case of copy/printer paper, the affidavit said.
Damage was estimated at $110.
Charges were filed before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
