JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One man is dead after being shot multiple times in the Moxham section of Johnstown on Monday and a suspect fled the scene, authorities said.
Johnstown police responded to a shots fired incident on Park Avenue around 2 p.m.
The incident took place in the 600 block of Park Avenue, near St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church.
A suspect was reported running toward Coleman Avenue. He is described as a light-skinned Black male, possibly 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a black shirt, police said.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees arrived at the scene at 2:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown and Ferndale school districts and Bishop McCort Catholic High School were under shelter-in-place precautions because of the police activity.
Both districts and Bishop McCort announced that they would have late dismissals.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
