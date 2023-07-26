JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person is dead and five others were injured when fire tore through a house in Westmont Borough early Wednesday, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 2:05 a.m. in a two-story house in the 200 block of Fayette Street. Multiple fire companies were called to the scene, West Hills Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Schrock said.
"Crews arrived on scene with heavy fire conditions on the first floor," he said.
"Multiple people were on the roof over the porch. Rescues were made and the fire was extinguished."
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees was at the scene. A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause. The cause is being ruled undetermined until the investigation is complete, Schrock said.
The injured were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
