WINDBER, Pa. – A CSX train collided on Wednesday with a truck pulling a bulldozer injuring one person in Paint Township, authorities said.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the corner of Carpenters Park Road and Cottage Lane.
A K&L Gas and Oil truck was towing the bulldozer and crossing the tracks when it was hit by the train, upending the bulldozer. One person was being treated by an EMS crew at the scene.
The road was closed when state police arrived. Firefighters from Windber and Scalp Level/Paint were at the scene along with Northern EMS and Conemaugh Township EMS.
