JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A truck overturned in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 219 in Richland Township on Tuesday morning spilling trash along the highway, authorities said.
The crash happened at 9:36 a.m. when the truck overturned as it was exiting the Johnstown Expressway. Traffic was slowed between the Johnstown Expressway and the Elton Road exit.
Richland Township police and firefighters are at the scene.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
