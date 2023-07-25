JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was sentenced in federal court to 70 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release after being convicted on drug charges, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said on Tuesday.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Willette Cooper, 41.
Cooper was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine and heroin.
According to information presented to the court, from April 2019 to July 2021 Cooper conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base, in the form of crack and a substance containing heroin.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case.
The prosecution was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.
OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States.
